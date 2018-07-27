Latest updates: Herefordshire and Worcestershire

M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, between J8 for M50 and J7 for A44 Whittington Road Worcester.
M5 Worcestershire - Severe delays, queuing traffic and one lane closed on M5 northbound between J8 M50 and J7, A44 (Worcester), because of a broken down vehicle. Travel time is 60 minutes.
Severe accident: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe accident, at J7 for A44 Whittington Road Worcester.
M5 Worcestershire - The main road is closed, with traffic being routed around the junction and back on again, and queuing traffic on M5 northbound at J7, A44 (Worcester), because of a serious accident. Diversion in operation - via exit and entry slip roads.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J4A for M42 J4A.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M5 northbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J4a M42 J4a, because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe accident, between J7 for A44 Whittington Road Worcester and J8 for M50.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M5 southbound between J7, A44 (Worcester) and J8 M50, because of an accident. Congestion to J5 (Droitwich / Wychbold).
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J4 for A38 Lydiate Ash and J4A for M42 J4A.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M5 southbound between J4, A38 (Lydiate Ash) and J4a M42 J4a, because of debris on the road.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J4A for M42 J4A.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M5 northbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J4a M42 J4a, because of a broken down vehicle.
Man murdered in revenge killing over drugs
Nicola Goodwin
Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Two men have been found guilty of murdering a Hereford father in a revenge killing over drugs.
Robert Eacock, 33, died in hospital from a single stab wound on 29 January - a day after he was attacked on Commercial Street, Hereford, by Anthony Boyd, 23, of Willenhall.
A jury at Worcester Crown Court earlier unanimously convicted both Boyd and Artaf Hussain, 31, of Tipton, who, the court heard, had ordered the murder.
During the trial, it was described as a cold-blooded killing to send out a message to the drugs community.
The jury heard how both the
victim and his killers were involved in selling drugs in Hereford, with Boyd a runner for dealer Hussain. Two weeks before he died, Mr Eacock stole £150 of drugs from Boyd who'd met him to
do a deal.
Severe accident: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe accident, between J7 for A44 Whittington Road Worcester and J6 for A4538 Pershore Lane.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M5 northbound between J7, A44 (Worcester) and J6, A4538 (Worcester), because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J4A for M42 J4A and J5 for A38 Droitwich.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M5 southbound between J4a M42 J4a and J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a broken down caravan.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J6 for A4538 Pershore Lane.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M5 southbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J6, A4538 (Worcester), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, from J5 for A38 Droitwich to J4A for M42 J4A.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M5 northbound from J5, A38 (Droitwich) to J4a M42 J4a, because of a broken down van.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, from J5 for A38 Droitwich to J4A for M42 J4A.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M5 northbound from J5, A38 (Droitwich) to J4a M42 J4a, because of a broken down vehicle.
Burglaries on the rise says West Mercia force
BBC Midlands Today
The number of burglaries across Herefordshire and Worcestershire has risen by 35% over the past five years, says West Mercia Police.
According to the force, there were almost 2,000 break-ins in the two counties between April last year and March this year.
Tackling domestic burglaries remains a priority, it says.
West Mercia Police say it was found during a series of searches and they also discovered a large amount of drugs.
Officers arrested three men from Slovakia and a woman from the Czech Republic on suspicion of drug offences.
Three have been released under investigation and one's been released on police bail.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J4A for M42 J4A and J5 for A38 Droitwich.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M5 southbound between J4a M42 J4a and J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M50 Gloucestershire westbound
M50 Gloucestershire westbound severe disruption, between J2 for A417 and J3 for B4221.
M50 Gloucestershire - One lane closed on M50 westbound between J2, A417 (Ledbury) and J3, B4221 (Newent), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe accident, from J5 for A38 Droitwich to J4A for M42 J4A.
M5 Worcestershire - Severe delays and queuing traffic on M5 northbound from J5, A38 (Droitwich) to J4a M42 J4a, because of an accident involving lorry and four cars earlier on. Congestion to J6 (Worcester). Travel time is 50 minutes. All lanes have been re-opened.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, from J5 for A38 Droitwich to J4A for M42 J4A.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M5 northbound from J5, A38 (Droitwich) to J4a M42 J4a, because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, at J5 for A38 Droitwich.
M5 Worcestershire - M5 lane closed on exit slip road southbound at J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe accident, at J8 for M50.
M5 Worcestershire - M5 lane closed on exit slip road southbound at J8 M50, because of an accident involving two cars. Traffic is coping well.
Late night bus services face axe in city
Charlotte A Broadbent
BBC Hereford and Worcester
Bus services on Friday and Saturday nights in Worcester could be cut under new proposals from a bus operator.
First Bus has written to the county council saying it wants to stop running buses after 21:00 to places including Warndon, Blackpole and Dines Green.
The company says it's because it's not financially viable to keep them in service.
Tribute to former table tennis player who died in M5 crash
Vicky Breakwell
BBC Hereford and Worcester
A van driver who died in a crash on the M5 was a former international table tennis player who was "much loved" by his family.
Aiden Walsh died at the scene in Droitwich, Worcestershire, on Monday.
A family statement said the 56-year-old from Bedworth, Warwickshire, moved to England from Dublin in the 1990s to care for his nieces and nephews after the death of their father.
Video: What's the weather got in store?
Rebecca Wood
BBC Midlands Today
Tonight will be another humid night, with just a gentle breeze, and lows of 22C (72F).
In the papers: Mum speaks of 'hero workman' after crash
Worcester News
The Worcester News is covering these stories today:
Man 'punched and kicked' in park attack
Allen Cook
BBC News
A man was left with a head injury when he was punched to the floor while sitting on a park bench.
The attack - by three men - happened in Cripplegate Park, Worcester, on Monday afternoon, police said, adding the victim was kicked when on the ground.
His phone and cash were stolen.
Two guilty of murder in 'revenge attack'
Robert Eacock died from a single stab wound after he was attacked in Hereford city centre.Read more
'Meth lab' found in drugs raid
Andy Giddings
BBC News
Photos of what police describe as a meth lab have been released by the West Mercia force following a raid in Redditch.
It said the discovery was made last Friday by officers in a series of searches in the town following a tip-off. "A quantity of drugs" was also found at the site.
The fire service, police said, assisted officers in making the area safe due to concerns over the chemicals found and the risk of contamination.
Four people were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.
Three have been released under investigation while the fourth has been released on police bail.
Severe accident: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe accident, between J6 for A4538 Pershore Lane and J7 for A44 Whittington Road Worcester.
M5 Worcestershire - Queuing traffic and one lane closed on M5 southbound between J6, A4538 (Worcester) and J7, A44 (Worcester), because of an accident. Travel time is 15 minutes.
Grass fire spreads near West Midlands Safari Park
Charlotte A Broadbent
BBC Hereford and Worcester
Fire crews are tackling a blaze which has spread towards the back of West Midlands Safari Park.
Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said it was called out to the blaze at 11:30 and it started on a Severn Valley Railway embankment.
It says there is currently no evident threat to animals or visitors.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J4A for M42 J4A.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M5 northbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J4a M42 J4a, because of a broken down vehicle.
Burglaries on the rise says West Mercia force
BBC Midlands Today
The number of burglaries across Herefordshire and Worcestershire has risen by 35% over the past five years, says West Mercia Police.
According to the force, there were almost 2,000 break-ins in the two counties between April last year and March this year.
Tackling domestic burglaries remains a priority, it says.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, at J4 for A38 Lydiate Ash.
M5 Worcestershire - M5 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J4, A38 (Lydiate Ash), because of a broken down vehicle.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
Any early mist or low cloud will clear to leave a dry day with sunny spells and highs of 26C (79F).
Video: What's the weather got in store?
There will be plenty of late-evening sunshine around followed by a dry night with lows of 14C (57F).
In the papers: Walls and cars hit by lorry in crash
Worcester News
From the Worcester News:
'Meth lab' found in drugs raids
Charlotte A Broadbent
BBC Hereford and Worcester
A "meth lab" has been found by police in a string of raids in Redditch.
West Mercia Police say it was found during a series of searches and they also discovered a large amount of drugs.
Officers arrested three men from Slovakia and a woman from the Czech Republic on suspicion of drug offences.
Three have been released under investigation and one's been released on police bail.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J4A for M42 J4A and J5 for A38 Droitwich.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M5 southbound between J4a M42 J4a and J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M50 Gloucestershire westbound
M50 Gloucestershire westbound severe disruption, between J2 for A417 and J3 for B4221.
M50 Gloucestershire - One lane closed on M50 westbound between J2, A417 (Ledbury) and J3, B4221 (Newent), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe accident, from J5 for A38 Droitwich to J4A for M42 J4A.
M5 Worcestershire - Severe delays and queuing traffic on M5 northbound from J5, A38 (Droitwich) to J4a M42 J4a, because of an accident involving lorry and four cars earlier on. Congestion to J6 (Worcester). Travel time is 50 minutes. All lanes have been re-opened.
Football club's chairman resigns
Trevor Owens
Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Worcester City’s chairman Anthony Hampson has resigned from the post.
It had become apparent over the past few weeks that his position was becoming increasingly tenuous.
Mr Hampson fully backed plans for a new stadium at Parsonage Way and the rejection of the proposal earlier this week left him in an impossible position.
Last night, he stood down - with Steve Goode elected the club's new chairman.
In total, four new directors join Colin Layland and Worcester's main sponsor, Martin Pinches, in making up the club's new-look board.