Latest updates: Herefordshire and Worcestershire

Facade to give university building a 'new identity'
The architects behind the plans for Hereford's new university building say they hope the timber and steel facade will give it a "new identity".
The former Job Centre on Bath Street will become known as the Pioneer Centre and offer accommodation for students studying at New Model in Technology and Engineering (NMiTE).
The refurbished building is due to open in September 2019.
Our proposal is to wrap the front facade of the building with a new skin that gives the building a completely new identity, provides solar shading and demonstrates the building's function and connection to Hereford with an engineered timber and steel façade, sourced from the county."
Baby zebra waiting for a name
This baby zebra doesn't yet have a name, because keepers at the West Midland Safari Park don't yet know what sex he or she is.
But we know his or her name will begin with the letter "G", in common with all the new arrivals in 2018.
It is a breed known as a Grévy zebra, which is classified as ‘endangered’
in the wild, with fewer than 3,000 left.
Severe disruption: M5 West Midlands southbound
M5 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J3 for A456 Halesowen and J4 for A38 Lydiate Ash.
M5 West Midlands - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J3, A456 (Halesowen) and J4, A38 (Lydiate Ash), because of a broken down van. Traffic is coping well.
First look at new university building
Here's our first look at the design for Hereford's new university buildings.
The first site for students will be the
former job centre building in Bath Street, which is set to be wrapped in a
timber and steel frame - linking the structure to the county's timber framed
buildings from the past.
The university will specialise in engineering and technology, and the Pioneer Centre will be ready by September next year when the first 50 students arrive - it's expected to cost £3.4m to convert.
This is what it looks like at the moment.
Cider orchards face uncertain future
Some traditional cider orchards in Herefordshire face an uncertain future, farmers say, because they have lost contracts with their biggest customer, Bulmers.
Faced with an oversupply of apples and drinkers switching to sweeter fruit ciders, the cider-maker is now ending or renegotiating contracts with some of its suppliers.
Some farmers say they're now facing the prospect of bulldozing some trees if they can't find new customers.
Bulmers has insisted it remains committed to the county.
A wet and windy weekened expected
Finally... this hot spell is coming to an end this weekend, with some wet and windy weather on the way.
But, temperatures will begin to climb again next week.
Bypass route agreed
The route for Hereford's Western Bypass has been agreed by Herefordshire councillors.
The authority's cabinet unanimously backed the red option as its preferred route, which will see the road cross the River Wye and link Belmont to the A49 to Leominster.
Five homes are set to be demolished to make way for the road.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J4A for M42 J4A.
M5 Worcestershire - Queuing traffic and a lane closed on M5 northbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J4a M42 J4a, because of a broken down vehicle. Travel time is 20 minutes.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, from M5 J4A.
M5 Worcestershire - M5 lane closed on exit slip road to to M42 Northbound northbound from M5 J4a, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, from J5 for A38 Droitwich to J4A for M42 J4A.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M5 northbound from J5, A38 (Droitwich) to J4a M42 J4a, because of a broken down vehicle.
First for safari park as baby zebra born
Staff at West Midland Safari Park are celebrating the arrival of its first ever baby Grévy’s zebra.
It was born in the early hours of yesterday morning to first-time mum Akuna.
The foal, whose gender is yet to be identified, has been up on its feet and exploring its new environment.
BreakingSixth arrest over acid attack on child
Police investigating a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy in Worcester have made a sixth arrest.
The man, who is aged 41 and from London, was arrested last night for conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm. He is currently in police custody.
Five other men who were charged in connection with the incident appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and have been remanded in custody.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Early showers should clear leaving a bright day with some sunny spells and highs of 23C (73F).
Severe accident: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe accident, from J5 for A38 Droitwich to J4A for M42 J4A.
M5 Worcestershire - Two lanes closed on M5 northbound from J5, A38 (Droitwich) to J4a M42 J4a, because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M42 Worcestershire southbound
M42 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, at J2 for A441 Alvechurch.
M42 Worcestershire - M42 lane closed on entry slip road southbound at J2, A441 (Alvechurch), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M50 Herefordshire eastbound
M50 Herefordshire eastbound severe disruption, from M50 J4 to J3 for B4221.
M50 Herefordshire - One lane closed on M50 eastbound from M50 J4, Ross-On-Wye to J3, B4221 (Newent), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: A44 Gloucestershire both ways
A44 Gloucestershire both ways severe accident, between A424 and B4081.
A44 Gloucestershire - A44 in Troopers Lodge closed in both directions between the A424 junction and the B4081 junction, because of a serious accident.
Somerset beat Middlesex on rain-hit day
Sunday's T20 Blast schedule is hit by the wet weather, with three of four games called off, but Somerset beat Middlesex.Read more
Severe accident: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe accident, from J4A for M42 J4A to J5 for A38 Droitwich.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M5 southbound from J4a M42 J4a to J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of an accident.
Severe accident: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe accident, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J6 for A4538 Pershore Lane.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J6, A4538 (Worcester), because of an accident.
Severe accident: M42 Worcestershire both ways
M42 Worcestershire both ways severe accident, from J1 for A38 Birmingham Road to J2 for A441 Alvechurch.
M42 Worcestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M42 from J1, A38 (Bromsgrove) to J2, A441 (Alvechurch), because of an accident.
Severe accident: A4112 Herefordshire both ways
A4112 Herefordshire both ways severe accident, between Kimbolton and Oldwood.
A4112 Herefordshire - A4112 Oldwood Road closed in both directions between the Kimbolton junction and the Oldwood junction in Oldwood Common, because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, from J5 for A38 Droitwich to J4A for M42 J4A.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M5 northbound from J5, A38 (Droitwich) to J4a M42 J4a.
Man in court over 'acid attack' on boy
Saied Hussini, from London, is charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.Read more
Severe accident: M5 Gloucestershire northbound
M5 Gloucestershire northbound severe accident, from J9 for A438 Ashchurch Road to J8 for M50.
M5 Gloucestershire - One lane closed on M5 northbound from J9, A438 (Tewkesbury) to J8 M50, because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, from J4A for M42 J4A to J5 for A38 Droitwich.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound from J4a M42 J4a to J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, from J6 for A4538 Pershore Lane to J7 for A44 Whittington Road Worcester.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound from J6, A4538 (Worcester) to J7, A44 (Worcester), because of debris on the road. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, from J5 for A38 Droitwich to J6 for A4538 Pershore Lane.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound from J5, A38 (Droitwich) to J6, A4538 (Worcester), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, from J6 for A4538 Pershore Lane to J5 for A38 Droitwich.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 northbound from J6, A4538 (Worcester) to J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M42 Worcestershire southbound
M42 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, at J1 for A38 Birmingham Road.
M42 Worcestershire - M42 lane closed on exit slip road southbound at J1, A38 (Bromsgrove), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Rashid helps Yorkshire to T20 victory
England spinner Adil Rashid takes 1-19 to help Yorkshire win a rain-affected T20 Blast match with Birmingham Bears.Read more
In the papers: Animals on railway track
Here are a few of the stories making the headlines on the Hereford Times website this afternoon:
Staff rue inadequate academy closure
Robert Owen Academy focussed on pupils who struggled in mainstream education.Read more
In the papers: Detective's message to parents
Here are three stories from the Worcester News today:
New pavilion opens in park
A new, £325,000 pavilion has been opened in Worcester's Gheluvelt Park.
It was built by the city council and includes a community room, toilets and an ice cream kiosk.
It has been welcomed by families using the nearby splash park.
Animals on railway line cause delays
Animals on the railway between Ledbury and Hereford are causing delays.
West Midlands Railway says they are forcing trains to run at reduced speeds.
Water leak causes road closure
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area around Blackpole Road in Worcester near the Elgar Retail Park, where there's a major water leak.
Worcestershire County Council's Highways team says temporary traffic lights are going up and delays are expected while Severn Trent investigates the problem.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J4A for M42 J4A.
M5 Worcestershire - Queuing traffic and one lane closed on M5 northbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J4a M42 J4a, because of a broken down vehicle. Travel time is 15 minutes.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J6 for A4538 Pershore Lane and J7 for A44 Whittington Road Worcester.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J6, A4538 (Worcester) and J7, A44 (Worcester), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Campaign fails to keep academy open
The principal of an academy in Herefordshire said he and the staff "tried valiantly" to try and keep it from closure.
Robert Owen Academy, which catered for teenagers who struggle in mainstream education, has closed just five years after opening.
Following an Ofsted inspection the academy was put into special measures, and then ordered to shut in March.
Paul Cordey said "we only had so long" to prove a case for the school, "but we have failed".