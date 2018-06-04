Latest updates: Herefordshire and Worcestershire

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

Sara Blizzard

BBC Weather

Today will be a cloudier and cooler day than of late, although it should remain dry with top temperatures of 18C (64F).

Latest weather for the West Midlands

Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound

BBC News Travel

M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J6 for A449.

M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J6, A449 (Worcester), because of a broken down lorry. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound

BBC News Travel

M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J4A for M42.

M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 northbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J4a M42, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound

BBC News Travel

M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J6 for A449.

M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J6, A449 (Worcester), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Ferguson's 159 sets up Pears victory

Callum Ferguson

Worcestershire strengthen their chances of reaching the One-Day Cup knockout stages with victory over Northants.

Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound

BBC News Travel

M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, between J6 for A449 and J5 for A38 Droitwich.

M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M5 northbound between J6, A449 (Worcester) and J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a shed load.

Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound

BBC News Travel

M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J8 for M50 and J9 for A46.

M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J8 M50 and J9, A46 (Tewkesbury), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe accident: M5 Worcestershire southbound

BBC News Travel

M5 Worcestershire southbound severe accident, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J6 for A449.

M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J6, A449 (Worcester), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

Author slams public library closures

Philip Pullman

Huw Thomas

BBC Wales arts and media correspondent

Philip Pullman said that libraries are "absolutely, fundamentally, necessary" at Hay Festival.

Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound

BBC News Travel

M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, between J6 for A449 and J5 for A38 Droitwich.

M5 Worcestershire - One lane blocked on M5 northbound between J6, A449 (Worcester) and J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound

BBC News Travel

M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J6 for A449.

M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J6, A449 (Worcester). Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound

BBC News Travel

M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J6 for A449.

M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J6, A449 (Worcester), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe accident: M5 Worcestershire northbound

BBC News Travel

M5 Worcestershire northbound severe accident, at J4 for A38 Bromsgrove.

M5 Worcestershire - Two lanes closed on M5 northbound at J4, A38 (Bromsgrove), because of an accident.

Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound

BBC News Travel

M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J6 for A449.

M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J6, A449 (Worcester), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound

BBC News Travel

M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J6 for A449.

M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M5 southbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J6, A449 (Worcester), because of a broken down vehicle.

Severe accident: M5 West Midlands southbound

BBC News Travel

M5 West Midlands southbound severe accident, between J3 for A456 Halesowen and J4 for A38 Bromsgrove.

M5 West Midlands - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M5 southbound between J3, A456 (Halesowen) and J4, A38 (Bromsgrove), because of an accident.

