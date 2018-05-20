Latest updates: Herefordshire and Worcestershire

A woman who was attacked in Bromsgrove on Tuesday has died, West Mercia Police have said.
A 28-year-old woman from the town has been arrested on suspicion of assault.
Police were called to an address on Lingfield Walk on the evening of 15 May and the injured woman, Kelley Godfrey, 42, was taken to hospital for treatment, but passed away the following day.
The force said the death is being treated as unexplained at this stage and a post mortem examination has yet to take place.
Village store robbed by masked men
A Co-op store in a the village of Honeybourne in Worcestershire has been robbed by three men wearing balaclavas.
West Mercia Police says they walked into the shop on Station Road in Honeybourne at 22:05 yesterday and threatened staff, before leaving with cash.
Nobody was hurt in the raid.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
BBC News Travel
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J4 for A38 Bromsgrove and J4A for M42.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M5 southbound between J4, A38 (Bromsgrove) and J4a M42, because of an overturned caravan.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Challenge in memory of Tunisia terror victim
Staff at the University of Worcester are taking on a 100-mile challenge in memory of a 19-year-old student who was killed in the 2015 terror attack in Tunisia.
The Smile for Joel fundraiser will involve a 25-mile walk overnight, a 51-mile
cycle ride, a 14-mile canoe paddle on the River Severn, a 10-mile run and a 300m outdoor
swim, as well as a basketball challenge, archery and a tractor pull.
The 24-hour challenge will start on 8 June and all the money raised will go to the Smile for Joel charity, which supports the families of murder victims.
Joel Richards was a University of
Worcester student who was murdered along with his uncle, Adrian Evans, and
grandfather, Pat Evans.
Sport was what Joel was involved in, that was his passion, so it seemed fitting. I think the cause is a big one for those involved. It is a good cause and people recognise the link to Joel. It’s also an opportunity to get a team together and do something positive."
Much Marcle renamed Meghan Marcle
People are doing all sorts of clever things to celebrate the royal wedding tomorrow and in the Harry-fordshire village of Much Marcle, someone has got a bit creative with the sign.
Janey Cotton said she had to use scissors to cut through the brambles and make her alterations, but that it was worth it because she's a big fan of the royal family, especially Prince Harry.
However, she drew the line at driving all the way over to Little Marcle to put one up there too.
Jockey jailed for drink driving
A jockey trained by Herefordshire's Venetia Williams has been jailed for 10 months after pleading guilty to drink-driving.
Charlie Deutsch, 21, also pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and escaping police custody.
He was banned from driving for 17 months by Gloucester Crown Court.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J6 for A449.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J6, A449 (Worcester), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, between J8 for M50 and J7 for A44 Worcester.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 northbound between J8 M50 and J7, A44 (Worcester), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J4A for M42.
M5 Worcestershire - Slow traffic on M5 northbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J4a M42, because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J4A for M42 and J5 for A38 Droitwich.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J4a M42 and J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M50 Gloucestershire eastbound
M50 Gloucestershire eastbound severe disruption, between J2 for A417 and J1 for A38.
M50 Gloucestershire - One lane closed on M50 eastbound between J2, A417 (Ledbury) and J1, A38 (Tewkesbury), because of debris on the road. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Worcs beat Derbys in One-Day Cup opener
Worcestershire begin their One-Day Cup campaign with a 50-run win over Derbyshire at New Road.Read more
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, at J8 for M50.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound at J8 M50, because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M42 Worcestershire southbound
M42 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, at J2 for A441 Alvechurch.
M42 Worcestershire - M42 lane blocked on exit slip road southbound at J2, A441 (Alvechurch), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M50 Herefordshire eastbound
M50 Herefordshire eastbound severe disruption, between J3 for B4221 and J2 for A417.
M50 Herefordshire - One lane closed on M50 eastbound between J3, B4221 (Newent) and J2, A417 (Ledbury), because of a lorry having a tyre changed.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Video: Bright and sunny days ahead
Rebecca Wood
BBC Midlands Today
This evening will remain dry with late spells of sunshine, followed by a dry night with long clear skies and lows of 4C (39F).
In the papers: Neglected horses put to sleep
Hereford Times
Here are a few of the headlines featuring on the Hereford Times website this afternoon:
Severe disruption: M5 West Midlands southbound
M5 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J3 for A456 Halesowen and J4 for A38 Bromsgrove.
M5 West Midlands - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M5 southbound between J3, A456 (Halesowen) and J4, A38 (Bromsgrove), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Long journey home after remand hearing
His solicitor says he was held overnight only for the case to be dropped after a 10-minute hearing.Read more
Woman dies in hospital after assault
West Mercia Police said Kelly Godfrey's death is being treated as unexplained.Read more
Woman dies after attack
A woman who was attacked in Bromsgrove on Tuesday has died, West Mercia Police have said.
A 28-year-old woman from the town has been arrested on suspicion of assault.
Police were called to an address on Lingfield Walk on the evening of 15 May and the injured woman, Kelley Godfrey, 42, was taken to hospital for treatment, but passed away the following day.
The force said the death is being treated as unexplained at this stage and a post mortem examination has yet to take place.
Village store robbed by masked men
A Co-op store in a the village of Honeybourne in Worcestershire has been robbed by three men wearing balaclavas.
West Mercia Police says they walked into the shop on Station Road in Honeybourne at 22:05 yesterday and threatened staff, before leaving with cash.
Nobody was hurt in the raid.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J4 for A38 Bromsgrove and J4A for M42.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M5 southbound between J4, A38 (Bromsgrove) and J4a M42, because of an overturned caravan.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Challenge in memory of Tunisia terror victim
Staff at the University of Worcester are taking on a 100-mile challenge in memory of a 19-year-old student who was killed in the 2015 terror attack in Tunisia.
The Smile for Joel fundraiser will involve a 25-mile walk overnight, a 51-mile cycle ride, a 14-mile canoe paddle on the River Severn, a 10-mile run and a 300m outdoor swim, as well as a basketball challenge, archery and a tractor pull.
The 24-hour challenge will start on 8 June and all the money raised will go to the Smile for Joel charity, which supports the families of murder victims.
Joel Richards was a University of Worcester student who was murdered along with his uncle, Adrian Evans, and grandfather, Pat Evans.
Much Marcle renamed Meghan Marcle
People are doing all sorts of clever things to celebrate the royal wedding tomorrow and in the Harry-fordshire village of Much Marcle, someone has got a bit creative with the sign.
Janey Cotton said she had to use scissors to cut through the brambles and make her alterations, but that it was worth it because she's a big fan of the royal family, especially Prince Harry.
However, she drew the line at driving all the way over to Little Marcle to put one up there too.
Jockey jailed for drink driving
A jockey trained by Herefordshire's Venetia Williams has been jailed for 10 months after pleading guilty to drink-driving.
Charlie Deutsch, 21, also pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and escaping police custody.
He was banned from driving for 17 months by Gloucester Crown Court.