A man is in a serious condition after his pick-up truck hit a bridge in Dorset.

It happened on the westbound side of the A35 at Puddletown at 09:00 GMT on Sunday.

The Toyota Hilux first hit the central reservation before crashing into a pillar near the Northbrook junction, police said.

The driver - a man in his 20s - was taken by air ambulance to Southampton General Hospital.

The A35 was closed for more than 10 hours for investigations and repairs.

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage are urged to contact Dorset Police.