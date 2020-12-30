Live
South Live: 28 December to 3 January
Christmas lights train services cancelled due to Covid
Swanage Railway has been forced to cancel its remaining Christmas lights services.
It blamed the "unprecedented rise in reported Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the rapid emergence of the new variant".
The cancellation affects the services due to run today and tomorrow.
The heritage railway asked customers not to contact them and said refunds would be issued over the next 10 days.
It is hoped the event can return next year.