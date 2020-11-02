South of England
Live

South Live: 2 November to 8 November

preview
13
viewing this page

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. High tide prompts flood warning

    A flood warning has been put in place for the Preston Beach area of Weymouth because of forecast high tides and strong winds.

    The high tide at 07:15 GMT was expected to affect land adjacent to The Sea Life Centre and on the Preston Beach Road area of Lodmoor.

    The Environment Agency has urged people to take extreme care on beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads in the area as large waves could be dangerous.

    Conditions may apply two hours either side of the high tide.

    Alerts have also been issued for

    Weymouth flood alert
    Copyright: Environment Agency
Back to top