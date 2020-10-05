South of England
Live

South Live: 5 October to 11 October

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Ferry fare increase goes to public inquiry

    Sandbanks Ferry
    Copyright: Ian Capper

    Plans to increase fares on the Sandbanks Ferry are to be scrutinised at a public inquiry.

    Operators of the chain ferry, which links Poole and Studland, want to increase charges by 50% to help raise funds to replace the vessel by 2032.

    Under the plans, pedestrian fares would increase from £1 to £1.50, while car drivers, who currently pay £4.50, would see fares increase to £6.75.

    The charge for coaches and lorries would increase from £9 to £13.50.

    A previous application to increase tolls was refused by the government in 2018.

    The inquiry, called by the Department of Transport, will take place on 16 November.

  2. Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in Dorset

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 2,175 in Dorset.

    The figure is up by 70 cases since Saturday.

    The government has said a "technical issue" has caused delays in reporting cases, which means the numbers in the coming days will be higher. The delay is said to be resolved.

    The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

    Dorset - 838

    Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole - 1,337

    The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.

    The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.

    Data as of Sunday 4 October.

  3. Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in Berkshire

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 4,778 in Berkshire.

    The figure is up by 156 cases since Saturday.

    The government has said a "technical issue" has caused delays in reporting cases, which means the numbers in the coming days will be higher. The delay is said to be resolved.

    The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

    Slough - 1,058

    West Berkshire - 648

    Wokingham - 786

    Windsor and Maidenhead - 744

    Reading - 1,010

    Bracknell Forest - 532

    The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.

    The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.

    Data as of Sunday 4 October.

  4. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Hampshire and Isle of Wight

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 8,211 in Hampshire and 473 on the Isle of Wight.

    The figures are up by 178 in Hampshire and are up by three on the Isle of Wight since Saturday.

    The government has said a "technical issue" has caused delays in reporting cases, which means the numbers in the coming days will be higher. The delay is said to be resolved.

    The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:

    Hampshire - 6, 251

    Southampton - 1, 219

    Portsmouth - 741

    Isle of Wight - 473

    The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.

    The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory diseaseknown as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.

    Data as of Sunday 4 October.

  5. Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in Oxfordshire

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 4, 256 in Oxfordshire.

    The figure is up by 120 cases since Saturday.

    The government has said a "technical issue" has caused delays in reporting cases, which means the numbers in the coming days will be higher. The delay is said to be resolved.

    The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

    Cherwell - 876

    Oxford - 1,343

    South Oxfordshire - 739

    Vale of White Horse - 652

    West Oxfordshire - 646

    The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.

    The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory diseaseknown as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.

    Data as of Sunday 4 October.

Back to top