Plans to increase fares on the Sandbanks Ferry are to be scrutinised at a public inquiry.

Operators of the chain ferry, which links Poole and Studland, want to increase charges by 50% to help raise funds to replace the vessel by 2032.

Under the plans, pedestrian fares would increase from £1 to £1.50, while car drivers, who currently pay £4.50, would see fares increase to £6.75.

The charge for coaches and lorries would increase from £9 to £13.50.

A previous application to increase tolls was refused by the government in 2018.

The inquiry, called by the Department of Transport, will take place on 16 November.