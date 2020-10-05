Live
South Live: 5 October to 11 October
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Ferry fare increase goes to public inquiry
Plans to increase fares on the Sandbanks Ferry are to be scrutinised at a public inquiry.
Operators of the chain ferry, which links Poole and Studland, want to increase charges by 50% to help raise funds to replace the vessel by 2032.
Under the plans, pedestrian fares would increase from £1 to £1.50, while car drivers, who currently pay £4.50, would see fares increase to £6.75.
The charge for coaches and lorries would increase from £9 to £13.50.
A previous application to increase tolls was refused by the government in 2018.
The inquiry, called by the Department of Transport, will take place on 16 November.
Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in Dorset
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 2,175 in Dorset.
The figure is up by 70 cases since Saturday.
The government has said a "technical issue" has caused delays in reporting cases, which means the numbers in the coming days will be higher. The delay is said to be resolved.
The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:
Dorset - 838
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole - 1,337
The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.
The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.
Data as of Sunday 4 October.
Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in Berkshire
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 4,778 in Berkshire.
The figure is up by 156 cases since Saturday.
The government has said a "technical issue" has caused delays in reporting cases, which means the numbers in the coming days will be higher. The delay is said to be resolved.
The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:
Slough - 1,058
West Berkshire - 648
Wokingham - 786
Windsor and Maidenhead - 744
Reading - 1,010
Bracknell Forest - 532
The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.
The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.
Data as of Sunday 4 October.
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Hampshire and Isle of Wight
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 8,211 in Hampshire and 473 on the Isle of Wight.
The figures are up by 178 in Hampshire and are up by three on the Isle of Wight since Saturday.
The government has said a "technical issue" has caused delays in reporting cases, which means the numbers in the coming days will be higher. The delay is said to be resolved.
The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:
Hampshire - 6, 251
Southampton - 1, 219
Portsmouth - 741
Isle of Wight - 473
The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.
The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory diseaseknown as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.
Data as of Sunday 4 October.
Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in Oxfordshire
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 4, 256 in Oxfordshire.
The figure is up by 120 cases since Saturday.
The government has said a "technical issue" has caused delays in reporting cases, which means the numbers in the coming days will be higher. The delay is said to be resolved.
The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:
Cherwell - 876
Oxford - 1,343
South Oxfordshire - 739
Vale of White Horse - 652
West Oxfordshire - 646
The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.
The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory diseaseknown as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.
Data as of Sunday 4 October.
Southampton enquire about Walcott loan
By Phil McNulty
Chief football writer
Southampton enquire about signing Everton and ex-England forward Theo Walcott on loan.Read more
Police investigate body found in park
The body was found near a children's play centre on Monday morning, police say.Read more