The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 7,719 in Hampshire and 457 on the Isle of Wight.

The figures are up by 50 in Hampshire and one on the Isle of Wight since Saturday

The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:

Hampshire - 5,923

Southampton - 1,125

Portsmouth - 671

Isle of Wight - 457

The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.

The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19 , was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.

Data as of Sunday 27 September.