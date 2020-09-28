South of England
South Live: 28 September to 4 October

  1. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Hampshire and Isle of Wight

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 7,719 in Hampshire and 457 on the Isle of Wight.

    The figures are up by 50 in Hampshire and one on the Isle of Wight since Saturday

    The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:

    Hampshire - 5,923

    Southampton - 1,125

    Portsmouth - 671

    Isle of Wight - 457

    Data as of Sunday 27 September.

  2. Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in Berkshire

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 4,383 in Berkshire.

    The figure is up by 41 cases since Saturday.

    The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

    Slough - 938

    West Berkshire - 595

    Wokingham - 729

    Windsor and Maidenhead - 659

    Reading - 957

    Bracknell Forest - 505

    Data as of Sunday 27 September.

  3. Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in Dorset

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 1,942 in Dorset.

    The figure is up by 20 cases since Saturday.

    The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

    Dorset - 767

    Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole - 1,175

    Data as of Sunday 27 September.

  4. Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in Oxfordshire

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 3,921 in Oxfordshire.

    The figure is up by 32 cases since Saturday.

    The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

    Cherwell - 827

    Oxford - 1,184

    South Oxfordshire - 699

    Vale of White Horse - 598

    West Oxfordshire - 613

    Data as of Sunday 27 September.

  5. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M27 Hampshire eastbound severe disruption, from J10 for A32 Wickham Road to J11 for A27 Fareham.

    M27 Hampshire - One lane closed and queues on M27 eastbound from J10, A32 (Wickham) to J11, A27 (Fareham), because of a breakdown.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

