Live
South Live: 28 September to 4 October
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Hampshire and Isle of Wight
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 7,719 in Hampshire and 457 on the Isle of Wight.
The figures are up by 50 in Hampshire and one on the Isle of Wight since Saturday
The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:
Hampshire - 5,923
Southampton - 1,125
Portsmouth - 671
Isle of Wight - 457
The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.
The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.
Data as of Sunday 27 September.
Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in Berkshire
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 4,383 in Berkshire.
The figure is up by 41 cases since Saturday.
The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:
Slough - 938
West Berkshire - 595
Wokingham - 729
Windsor and Maidenhead - 659
Reading - 957
Bracknell Forest - 505
Data as of Sunday 27 September.
Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in Dorset
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 1,942 in Dorset.
The figure is up by 20 cases since Saturday.
The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:
Dorset - 767
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole - 1,175
Data as of Sunday 27 September.
Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in Oxfordshire
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 3,921 in Oxfordshire.
The figure is up by 32 cases since Saturday.
The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:
Cherwell - 827
Oxford - 1,184
South Oxfordshire - 699
Vale of White Horse - 598
West Oxfordshire - 613
Data as of Sunday 27 September.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire eastbound
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe disruption, from J10 for A32 Wickham Road to J11 for A27 Fareham.
M27 Hampshire - One lane closed and queues on M27 eastbound from J10, A32 (Wickham) to J11, A27 (Fareham), because of a breakdown.
