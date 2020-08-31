South of England
South Live: 31 August to 6 September 2020

  1. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Oxfordshire

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 3,519 in Oxfordshire, an increase of 29 since Thursday.

    The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

    Cherwell - 751

    Oxford - 1,021

    South Oxfordshire - 650

    Vale of White Horse - 534

    West Oxfordshire - 563

    The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.

    The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.

    Data as of Sunday 30 August.

  2. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Hampshire and Isle of Wight

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 6,909 in Hampshire and 432 on the Isle of Wight.

    That is an increase of 58 in Hampshire since Thursday and an increase of one on the Isle of Wight.

    The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:

    Hampshire - 5,345

    Southampton - 1,018

    Portsmouth - 546

    Isle of Wight - 432

  3. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Dorset

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 1,552 in Dorset, an increase of 18 since Thursday.

    The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

    Dorset - 658

    Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole - 894

  4. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Berkshire

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 3,690 in Berkshire, an increase of 21 since Saturday.

    The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

    Slough - 758

    West Berkshire - 528

    Wokingham - 636

    Windsor and Maidenhead - 498

    Reading - 862

    Bracknell Forest - 408

