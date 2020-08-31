Live
South Live: 31 August to 6 September 2020
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Oxfordshire
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 3,519 in Oxfordshire, an increase of 29 since Thursday.
The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:
Cherwell - 751
Oxford - 1,021
South Oxfordshire - 650
Vale of White Horse - 534
West Oxfordshire - 563
The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.
The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.
Data as of Sunday 30 August.
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Hampshire and Isle of Wight
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 6,909 in Hampshire and 432 on the Isle of Wight.
That is an increase of 58 in Hampshire since Thursday and an increase of one on the Isle of Wight.
The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:
Hampshire - 5,345
Southampton - 1,018
Portsmouth - 546
Isle of Wight - 432
The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.
The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.
Data as of Sunday 30 August.
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Dorset
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 1,552 in Dorset, an increase of 18 since Thursday.
The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:
Dorset - 658
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole - 894
The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.
The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.
Data as of Sunday 30 August.
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Berkshire
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 3,690 in Berkshire, an increase of 21 since Saturday.
The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:
Slough - 758
West Berkshire - 528
Wokingham - 636
Windsor and Maidenhead - 498
Reading - 862
Bracknell Forest - 408
The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.
The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.
Data as of Sunday 30 August.
Super Puma FAI begins seven years after crash
The inquiry into the deaths of four people when the helicopter crashed off Shetland in 2013 is being held remotely.Read more