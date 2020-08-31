The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 3,519 in Oxfordshire, an increase of 29 since Thursday.

The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

Cherwell - 751

Oxford - 1,021

South Oxfordshire - 650

Vale of White Horse - 534

West Oxfordshire - 563

The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19 , was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.

Data as of Sunday 30 August.