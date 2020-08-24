South of England
South Live: 24 August to 31 August 2020

All times stated are UK

  2. Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in Hampshire and Isle of Wight

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 6,775 in Hampshire and 429 on the Isle of Wight.

    That is an increase of 31 in Hampshire since Friday and one additional case on the Isle of Wight.

    The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:

    Hampshire - 5,248

    Southampton - 991

    Portsmouth - 536

    Isle of Wight - 429

    The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.

    Data as of Saturday 23 August.

  3. Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in Dorset

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 1,519 in Dorset, an increase of seven since Friday.

    The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

    Dorset - 647

    Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole - 872

    Data as of Sunday 23 August.

  4. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Oxfordshire

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 3,445 in Oxfordshire, an increase of 31 since Friday.

    The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

    Cherwell - 742

    Oxford - 994

    South Oxfordshire - 639

    Vale of White Horse - 513

    West Oxfordshire - 557

    Data as of Sunday 23 August.

  5. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Berkshire

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 3,585 in Berkshire, an increase of 32 since Friday.

    The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

    Slough - 746

    West Berkshire - 513

    Wokingham - 624

    Windsor and Maidenhead - 463

    Reading - 836

    Bracknell Forest - 403

    Data as of Sunday 23 August.

