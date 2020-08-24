Live
South Live: 24 August to 31 August 2020
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
D-Day craft makes final journey after revamp
LCT 7074 sunk in 2010 but has been renovated and will go on display at the D-Day Story museum.Read more
Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in Hampshire and Isle of Wight
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 6,775 in Hampshire and 429 on the Isle of Wight.
That is an increase of 31 in Hampshire since Friday and one additional case on the Isle of Wight.
The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:
Hampshire - 5,248
Southampton - 991
Portsmouth - 536
Isle of Wight - 429
The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.
The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.
Data as of Saturday 23 August.
Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in Dorset
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 1,519 in Dorset, an increase of seven since Friday.
The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:
Dorset - 647
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole - 872
Data as of Sunday 23 August.
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Oxfordshire
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 3,445 in Oxfordshire, an increase of 31 since Friday.
The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:
Cherwell - 742
Oxford - 994
South Oxfordshire - 639
Vale of White Horse - 513
West Oxfordshire - 557
Data as of Sunday 23 August.
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Berkshire
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 3,585 in Berkshire, an increase of 32 since Friday.
The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:
Slough - 746
West Berkshire - 513
Wokingham - 624
Windsor and Maidenhead - 463
Reading - 836
Bracknell Forest - 403
Data as of Sunday 23 August.
Driver jailed for head-on crash death
The driver wrongly thought she was on a dual carriageway when she crashed into Lucy Beer's car.Read more
PC Harper's killers' sentences to be reviewed
The attorney general refers the jail terms to the Court of Appeal for being "unduly lenient".Read more
Cook in the runs for Essex at Arundel
Sir Alastair Cook hits his highest Bob Willis Trophy score so far for Essex, an unbeaten 75 against Hampshire, despite the loss of over half the day at Arundel.Read more
Dead cyclist identified as missing man
Police previously appealed to identify a cyclist who died after he was found lying in a road.Read more
Sheep run over and killed by hare coursers
Ewes and lambs are found dead in Sixpenny Handley with tyre marks across their bodies.Read more
PC Harper's father 'heartbroken' for family
Phil Harper says he was "so proud" of the way his family coped with his police officer son's death.Read more