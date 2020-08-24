The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 6,775 in Hampshire and 429 on the Isle of Wight.

That is an increase of 31 in Hampshire since Friday and one additional case on the Isle of Wight.

The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:

Hampshire - 5,248

Southampton - 991

Portsmouth - 536

Isle of Wight - 429

The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.

The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19 , was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.

Data as of Saturday 23 August.