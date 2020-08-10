The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 3,296 in Oxfordshire, an increase of 12 since Saturday.

The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

Cherwell - 717

Oxford - 924

South Oxfordshire - 620

Vale of White Horse - 493

West Oxfordshire - 542

The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.

The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19 , was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.

Data as of Sunday 9 August