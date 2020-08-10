South of England
South Live: 10 August to 16 August 2020

  1. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M40 Oxfordshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M40 Oxfordshire southbound severe accident, at J9 for A34.

    M40 Oxfordshire - It's slow on M40 southbound at J9, A34 (Bicester), because of an accident.

  2. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M40 Oxfordshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M40 Oxfordshire southbound severe disruption, at J11 for A422.

    M40 Oxfordshire - M40 lane closed on exit slip road southbound at J11, A422 (Banbury), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

  3. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Oxfordshire

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 3,296 in Oxfordshire, an increase of 12 since Saturday.

    The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

    Cherwell - 717

    Oxford - 924

    South Oxfordshire - 620

    Vale of White Horse - 493

    West Oxfordshire - 542

  4. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Berkshire

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 3,438 in Berkshire, an increase of nine since Saturday.

    The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

    Slough - 697

    West Berkshire - 500

    Wokingham - 611

    Windsor and Maidenhead - 431

    Reading - 808

    Bracknell Forest - 391

  5. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Hampshire & Isle of Wight

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 6,637 in Hampshire and 423 on the Isle of Wight. That is an increase of six in Hampshire and the number on the Isle of Wight has remained the same.

    The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:

    Hampshire - 5,139

    Southampton - 973

    Portsmouth - 519

    Isle of Wight - 423

  6. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Dorset

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 1,467 in Dorset, an increase of two since Saturday.

    The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

    Dorset - 625

    Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole - 842

