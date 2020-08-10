Live
South Live: 10 August to 16 August 2020
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Severe accident: M40 Oxfordshire southbound
M40 Oxfordshire southbound severe accident, at J9 for A34.
M40 Oxfordshire - It's slow on M40 southbound at J9, A34 (Bicester), because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M40 Oxfordshire southbound
M40 Oxfordshire southbound severe disruption, at J11 for A422.
M40 Oxfordshire - M40 lane closed on exit slip road southbound at J11, A422 (Banbury), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Oxfordshire
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 3,296 in Oxfordshire, an increase of 12 since Saturday.
The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:
Cherwell - 717
Oxford - 924
South Oxfordshire - 620
Vale of White Horse - 493
West Oxfordshire - 542
The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.
The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.
Data as of Sunday 9 August
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Berkshire
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 3,438 in Berkshire, an increase of nine since Saturday.
The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:
Slough - 697
West Berkshire - 500
Wokingham - 611
Windsor and Maidenhead - 431
Reading - 808
Bracknell Forest - 391
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Hampshire & Isle of Wight
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 6,637 in Hampshire and 423 on the Isle of Wight. That is an increase of six in Hampshire and the number on the Isle of Wight has remained the same.
The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:
Hampshire - 5,139
Southampton - 973
Portsmouth - 519
Isle of Wight - 423
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Dorset
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 1,467 in Dorset, an increase of two since Saturday.
The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:
Dorset - 625
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole - 842
