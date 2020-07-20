South of England
South Live: 20 July to 26 July 2020

  2. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Dorset

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 1,430 in Dorset - an increase of three cases since the previous day.

    The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

    Dorset - 609

    Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole - 821

    The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.

    The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.

    Data as of Sunday 19 July.

  3. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Hampshire and Isle of Wight

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 6,486 in Hampshire - up by three cases since the previous day - and 422 on the Isle of Wight, where the figure is unchanged.

    The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:

    Hampshire - 5,043

    Southampton - 939

    Portsmouth - 504

    Isle of Wight - 422

    Data as of Sunday 19 July.

  4. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Berkshire

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 3,309 in Berkshire, an increase of six cases since the previous day.

    The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

    Slough - 652

    West Berkshire - 479

    Wokingham - 600

    Windsor and Maidenhead - 411

    Reading - 783

    Bracknell Forest - 384

    Data as of Sunday 19 July.

  5. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Oxfordshire

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 3,148 in Oxfordshire - an increase of five cases on the previous day.

    The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

    Cherwell - 698

    Oxford - 854

    South Oxfordshire - 605

    Vale of White Horse - 469

    West Oxfordshire - 522

    Data as of Sunday 19 July.

  6. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, between J5 for A4 London Road and J6 for A355 Royal Windsor Way Slough.

    M4 Berkshire - One lane blocked on M4 westbound between J5, A4 (Langley) and J6, A355 (Slough), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

