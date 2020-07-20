The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 1,430 in Dorset - an increase of three cases since the previous day.

The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

Dorset - 609

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole - 821

The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.

The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19 , was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.

Data as of Sunday 19 July.