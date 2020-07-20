Live
South Live: 20 July to 26 July 2020
Barrow leaves Reading for South Korea
Reading winger Mo Barrow joins reigning South Korean champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors for an undisclosed fee.Read more
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Dorset
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 1,430 in Dorset - an increase of three cases since the previous day.
The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:
Dorset - 609
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole - 821
The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.
Data as of Sunday 19 July.
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Hampshire and Isle of Wight
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 6,486 in Hampshire - up by three cases since the previous day - and 422 on the Isle of Wight, where the figure is unchanged.
The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:
Hampshire - 5,043
Southampton - 939
Portsmouth - 504
Isle of Wight - 422
Data as of Sunday 19 July.
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Berkshire
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 3,309 in Berkshire, an increase of six cases since the previous day.
The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:
Slough - 652
West Berkshire - 479
Wokingham - 600
Windsor and Maidenhead - 411
Reading - 783
Bracknell Forest - 384
Data as of Sunday 19 July.
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Oxfordshire
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 3,148 in Oxfordshire - an increase of five cases on the previous day.
The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:
Cherwell - 698
Oxford - 854
South Oxfordshire - 605
Vale of White Horse - 469
West Oxfordshire - 522
Data as of Sunday 19 July.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, between J5 for A4 London Road and J6 for A355 Royal Windsor Way Slough.
M4 Berkshire - One lane blocked on M4 westbound between J5, A4 (Langley) and J6, A355 (Slough), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Young people on benefits double in lockdown
By Paul Lynch and Daniel Wainwright
BBC News
Experts fear it may take up to four years for youth unemployment to recover from the pandemic.Read more