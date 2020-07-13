Live
South Live: 13 July to 19 July 2020
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
The woman who wants to make kids better with money
By Suzanne Bearne
Business reporter
Louise Hill is the founder of GoHenry, which provides prepaid debit cards for children.Read more
Manchester United v Southampton
Preview followed by live coverage of Monday's Premier League game between Manchester United and Southampton.Read more