  Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A34 Oxfordshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    A34 Oxfordshire northbound severe disruption, from A44 Woodstock Road to M40 J9.

    A34 Oxfordshire - Lane closed on A34 northbound from the A44 Woodstock Road junction to Bicester, because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

  5. American citizen confirmed as among victims

    US ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson confirmed that an American citizen was killed and condemned the attack.

    He said: "I offer my deepest condolences to the families of those killed. To our great sorrow, this includes an American citizen. Our thoughts are with all those affected."

    It comes as the victim was identified by his father on American TV as Joe Ritchie-Bennett.

  7. BreakingSecond victim named by family

    The second victim of the attack has been identified by his father.

    Joe Ritchie-Bennett was named on US TV network CBS. It reported he was from Philadelphia but had lived in the UK for 15 years.

    Robert Ritchie, told CBS the family was "heartbroken" and described his son as "brilliant and loving".

  8. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Hampshire and Isle of Wight

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 4,319 in Hampshire and 202 on the Isle of Wight.

    The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:

    Hampshire - 3,383

    Southampton - 612

    Portsmouth - 324

    Isle of Wight - 202

    Data as of Sunday 21 June

  9. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Dorset

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 863 in Dorset.

    The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

    Dorset - 372

    Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole - 491

    Data as of Sunday 21 June

  10. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Berkshire

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 2,473 in Berkshire.

    The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

    Slough - 465

    West Berkshire - 384

    Wokingham - 458

    Windsor and Maidenhead - 307

    Reading - 595

    Bracknell Forest - 264

    Data as of Sunday 21 June

  11. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Oxfordshire

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 2,126 in Oxfordshire.

    The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

    Cherwell - 424

    Oxford - 665

    South Oxfordshire - 369

    Vale of White Horse - 318

    West Oxfordshire - 350

    Data as of Sunday 21 June

  12. MP praises 'incredibly strong and friendly' community

    Reading East MP Matt Rodda said that the attack was “deeply shocking for our town and our community across Berkshire.”

    He said: "It's going to be really difficult [to get back to normal] but I already have seen and have already been inspired by people pulling together.

    “We have an incredibly strong and friendly local community in this town and the surrounding area and people will come together and people are coming together.”

  14. Floral tributes at school

    Pupils, staff and members of the public have been leaving floral tributes to James Furlong, the teacher who was killed in the attack at Forbury Gardens.

    Flowers outside the Holt School in Wokingham
    Copyright: PA Media

  16. 'Increased police presence' in Reading town centre

    Bridgitte Tetteh

    BBC Radio Berkshire

    You'll notice if your route takes you through the town centre, an increased police presence. I've seen a lot of police heading around explaining to local people where they can and can't go with the police cordon in place and also appealing for more information.

    We do know that police are continuing to question the suspect in Saturday's attack, Khairi Saadallah.

