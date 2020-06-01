South of England
South Live: 1 June to 7 June 2020

  2. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Oxfordshire

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 2,072 in Oxfordshire.

    The figure is up by seven cases since Friday when there were 2,065.

    The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

    Cherwell - 412

    Oxford - 642

    South Oxfordshire - 365

    Vale of White Horse - 314

    West Oxfordshire - 339

    The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.

    The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.

    Data as of Sunday 31 May.

  3. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Dorset

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 844 in Dorset.

    The figure is up by one case since Friday when there were 843.

    The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

    Dorset - 363

    Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole - 481

  4. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Berkshire

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 2,412 in Berkshire.

    The figure is up by two cases since Saturday when there were 2,410.

    The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:

    Slough - 453

    West Berkshire - 379

    Wokingham - 445

    Windsor and Maidenhead - 292

    Reading - 585

    Bracknell Forest - 256

  5. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Hampshire and Isle of Wight

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 4,242 in Hampshire and 199 on the Isle of Wight.

    The figure is up by four from 4,238 in Hampshire since Saturday. The number of cases has not changed on the Isle of Wight.

    The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:

    Hampshire – 3,334

    Southampton - 589

    Portsmouth - 319

    Isle of Wight - 199

