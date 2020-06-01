Live
South Live: 1 June to 7 June 2020
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Queen seen outside for first time since lockdown
The monarch is pictured riding outside Windsor Castle, where she is isolating with Prince Philip.Read more
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Oxfordshire
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 2,072 in Oxfordshire.
The figure is up by seven cases since Friday when there were 2,065.
The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:
Cherwell - 412
Oxford - 642
South Oxfordshire - 365
Vale of White Horse - 314
West Oxfordshire - 339
The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.
The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.
Data as of Sunday 31 May.
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Dorset
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 844 in Dorset.
The figure is up by one case since Friday when there were 843.
The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:
Dorset - 363
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole - 481
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Berkshire
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 2,412 in Berkshire.
The figure is up by two cases since Saturday when there were 2,410.
The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:
Slough - 453
West Berkshire - 379
Wokingham - 445
Windsor and Maidenhead - 292
Reading - 585
Bracknell Forest - 256
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Hampshire and Isle of Wight
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 4,242 in Hampshire and 199 on the Isle of Wight.
The figure is up by four from 4,238 in Hampshire since Saturday. The number of cases has not changed on the Isle of Wight.
The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:
Hampshire – 3,334
Southampton - 589
Portsmouth - 319
Isle of Wight - 199
