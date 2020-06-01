The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 2,072 in Oxfordshire.

The figure is up by seven cases since Friday when there were 2,065.

The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

Cherwell - 412

Oxford - 642

South Oxfordshire - 365

Vale of White Horse - 314

West Oxfordshire - 339

The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.

The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19 , was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.

Data as of Sunday 31 May.