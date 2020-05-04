Live
South Live: 4 May to 10 May 2020
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Shot cat gives birth to kittens
The black-and-white animal, named Hope, found covered in blood after being shot three times.Read more
Severe disruption: M3 Surrey northbound
M3 Surrey northbound severe disruption, from J4 for A331 Blackwater Valley Route to J3 for A322 Lightwater.
M3 Surrey - One lane closed on M3 northbound from J4, A331 (Camberley) in Hampshire to J3, A322 (Lightwater) in Surrey, because of a break down. Traffic is coping well.
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Oxfordshire
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 1,583 in Oxfordshire.
The figure is up by 22 since Saturday, when there were 1,561 cases in Oxfordshire.
The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.
The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.
Data as of Sunday 3 May
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Berkshire
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 2,063 in Berkshire.
The figure is up by 43 cases since Saturday, when there were 2,020.
The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:
Slough – 389
West Berkshire – 328
Wokingham – 377
Windsor and Maidenhead – 256
Reading – 496
Bracknell Forest – 217
Data as of Sunday 3 May.
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Dorset
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 737 in Dorset.
The figure is up by 12 since Saturday, when there were 725 cases in Dorset.
The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:
Dorset - 324
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole - 413
Data as of Sunday 3 May.
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Hampshire and Isle of Wight
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 3,644 in Hampshire and 127 on the Isle of Wight.
The figure is up by 44 cases in Hampshire and four on the Isle of Wight since Saturday, when there were 3,600 in Hampshire and 123 on the Isle of Wight.
The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:
Hampshire - 2,861
Southampton - 491
Portsmouth - 292
Isle of Wight - 127
Data as of Sunday 3 May.
Severe disruption: M3 Hampshire southbound
M3 Hampshire southbound severe disruption, from J8 for A303 to J9 for A34 Winnal roundabout.
M3 Hampshire - Two lanes closed on M3 southbound from J8 A303 to J9, A34 (Winnal roundabout), because of a break down. Traffic is coping well.
Who is Hampshire's greatest overseas player?
Who is Hampshire's greatest overseas player? Vote from four possible options selected by BBC Sport.Read more
Severe disruption: M3 Surrey northbound
M3 Surrey northbound severe disruption, between J4 for A331 Blackwater Valley Route and J3 for A322 Lightwater.
M3 Surrey - One lane blocked on M3 northbound between J4, A331 (Camberley) in Hampshire and J3, A322 (Lightwater) in Surrey, because of a break down. Traffic is coping well.
