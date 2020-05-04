The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 1,583 in Oxfordshire.

The figure is up by 22 since Saturday, when there were 1,561 cases in Oxfordshire.

The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.

The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19 , was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.

Data as of Sunday 3 May