South of England
Live

South Live: 18 May to 24 May 2020

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, at J10 for A329.

    M4 Berkshire - M4 entry slip road partially blocked westbound at J10 A329(M) Wokingham, because of a break down. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Back to top