Live
South Live: 18 May to 24 May 2020
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, at J10 for A329.
M4 Berkshire - M4 entry slip road partially blocked westbound at J10 A329(M) Wokingham, because of a break down. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time