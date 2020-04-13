South of England
South Live: 13 April to 19 April 2020

  1. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Dorset

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 395 in Dorset.

    The figure is up by 37 cases. Twenty-four hours earlier there were 358.

    The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

    • Dorset - 192
    • Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole - 203

    The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.

    The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.

    Data as of Sunday 12 April 2020

  2. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Berkshire

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 904 in Berkshire.

    The figure is up by 3 cases. Twenty-four hours earlier there were 901.

    The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:

    • Slough -207
    • West Berkshire -144
    • Wokingham -156
    • Windsor and Maidenhead -135
    • Reading -159
    • Bracknell Forest -103

    Data as of Sunday 12 April 2020

  3. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Hampshire and Isle of Wight

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 1,970 in Hampshire and 53 on the Isle of Wight

    The figure is up by 76 cases in Hampshire and 8 on the Isle of Wight. Twenty-four hours earlier there were 1,894 in Hampshire and 45 on the Isle of Wight.

    The breakdown of the figures is:

    • Hampshire - 1,573
    • Southampton - 228
    • Portsmouth - 169
    • Isle of Wight - 53

    Data as of Sunday 12 April 2020

  4. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Oxfordshire

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 784 in Oxfordshire.

    The figure is up by 54 cases. Twenty-four hours earlier there were 730 cases in Oxfordshire.

    Data as of Sunday 12 April 2020

