Live
South Live: 13 April to 19 April 2020
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Dorset
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 395 in Dorset.
The figure is up by 37 cases. Twenty-four hours earlier there were 358.
The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:
The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.
The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.
Data as of Sunday 12 April 2020
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Berkshire
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 904 in Berkshire.
The figure is up by 3 cases. Twenty-four hours earlier there were 901.
The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:
Data as of Sunday 12 April 2020
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Hampshire and Isle of Wight
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 1,970 in Hampshire and 53 on the Isle of Wight
The figure is up by 76 cases in Hampshire and 8 on the Isle of Wight. Twenty-four hours earlier there were 1,894 in Hampshire and 45 on the Isle of Wight.
The breakdown of the figures is:
Data as of Sunday 12 April 2020
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Oxfordshire
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 784 in Oxfordshire.
The figure is up by 54 cases. Twenty-four hours earlier there were 730 cases in Oxfordshire.
Data as of Sunday 12 April 2020