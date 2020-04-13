The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 395 in Dorset.

The figure is up by 37 cases. Twenty-four hours earlier there were 358.

The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

Dorset - 192

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole - 203

The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.

The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19 , was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.

Data as of Sunday 12 April 2020