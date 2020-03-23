South Live: 23 March to 29 March 2020

Twitter Copyright: Twitter

Scammers are using the coronavirus pandemic to peddle fake test kits and offer bogus door-to-door services, police have warned.

Thames Valley Police said criminals were targeting people with fraudulent emails, calls, and web shopping scams.

In one case, a thief stole £400 from an 81-year-old man with dementia after offering to do his shopping as he self-isolated.

Insp James Humphries said in a tweet the crime was "unforgivable".He later said he had been "overwhelmed" but the offers from members of the public to help the pensioner, which he said had restored his "faith in humanity".

Thames Valley Police said it was aware that some people were "maybe trying to sell fake coronavirus tests" which was a scam because no tests are currently being offered to the public.