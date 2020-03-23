Live
South Live: 23 March to 29 March 2020
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Scammers peddle fake coronavirus kits and bogus services
Scammers are using the coronavirus pandemic to peddle fake test kits and offer bogus door-to-door services, police have warned.
Thames Valley Police said criminals were targeting people with fraudulent emails, calls, and web shopping scams.
In one case, a thief stole £400 from an 81-year-old man with dementia after offering to do his shopping as he self-isolated.
Insp James Humphries said in a tweet the crime was "unforgivable".He later said he had been "overwhelmed" but the offers from members of the public to help the pensioner, which he said had restored his "faith in humanity".
Thames Valley Police said it was aware that some people were "maybe trying to sell fake coronavirus tests" which was a scam because no tests are currently being offered to the public.
Abnormal loads heads for oil field
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M3 Surrey southbound
M3 Surrey southbound severe disruption, at J4 for A331 Blackwater Valley Route.
M3 Surrey - M3 in Hampshire lane closed on exit slip road southbound at J4, A331 (Camberley), because of a car that's broken down.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
LiveLiveSouth Live: 23 March to 29 March 2020
All the latest headlines from across Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.Follow