Live
South Live: 9 March to 15 March 2020
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Severe disruption: M3 Surrey both ways
M3 Surrey both ways severe disruption, between J4 for A331 Blackwater Valley Route and J3 for A322 Bagshot.
M3 Surrey - One lane closed and it's heavy on M3 between J4, A331 (Camberley) in Hampshire and J3, A322 (Bagshot) in Surrey, because of a break down.
Schools turn to sniffer dogs to combat drugs
Concern over county lines drug gangs leads schools in Hampshire to pay for sniffer dogs to visit.