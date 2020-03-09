South of England
Live

South Live: 9 March to 15 March 2020

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M3 Surrey both ways

    BBC News Travel

    M3 Surrey both ways severe disruption, between J4 for A331 Blackwater Valley Route and J3 for A322 Bagshot.

    M3 Surrey - One lane closed and it's heavy on M3 between J4, A331 (Camberley) in Hampshire and J3, A322 (Bagshot) in Surrey, because of a break down.

  2. Schools turn to sniffer dogs to combat drugs

    Video content

    Video caption: County lines: Hampshire schools pay private firms for sniffer dogs

    Concern over county lines drug gangs leads schools in Hampshire to pay for sniffer dogs to visit.

