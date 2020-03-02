South of England
Live

South Live: 2 March to 8 March 2020

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, from J13 for A34 Chieveley to J14 for A338.

    M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 westbound from J13, A34 (Chieveley) to J14, A338 (Hungerford), because of emergency repairs. Traffic is coping well.

  3. Farewell tributes paid to much loved traffic waving man from Dorset

    Video content

    Video caption: Michael Ebdon from Swyre waved to commuters on the Jurassic coast road every morning.

  6. Woman held over flat 'arson'

    Cornish Gardens in Bournemouth
    Copyright: Google

    A woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a fire which destroyed the hallway of a flat in Bournemouth.

    Three crews were called to Cornish Gardens in Bournemouth just after 21:00 GMT on Thursday evening.

    Dorset Police said an investigation into the cause of the blaze was ongoing and the woman had been released while inquiries continue.

