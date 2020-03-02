South Live: 2 March to 8 March 2020

M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, from J13 for A34 Chieveley to J14 for A338.

M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 westbound from J13, A34 (Chieveley) to J14, A338 (Hungerford), because of emergency repairs. Traffic is coping well.

