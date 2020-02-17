Live
South Live: 17 February to 23 February 2020
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Flooded park home residents told to report to church
The Environment Agency said flooding was expected on the Iford Bridge Home Park site although the homes themselves were not expected to flood.
Residents are being told to take themselves, pets, medication and anything they need for the night and report to the church hall opposite.
Resident and site manager Ken Ayres, who has lived there since 2004, said: “The river has just started to come up quite quickly... For some people it’s quite stressful but, I’ve been here so long, I’ve got used to it."
Park homes evacuated as site floods
Residents of park homes on the River Stour near Christchurch are being told to leave as water levels continue to rise.
Power is being shut off at Iford Bridge Home Park and occupants are being told to find alternative accommodation and move cars to high ground.