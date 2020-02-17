South Live: 17 February to 23 February 2020

Environment Agency Copyright: Environment Agency

The Environment Agency said flooding was expected on the Iford Bridge Home Park site although the homes themselves were not expected to flood.

Residents are being told to take themselves, pets, medication and anything they need for the night and report to the church hall opposite.

Resident and site manager Ken Ayres, who has lived there since 2004, said: “The river has just started to come up quite quickly... For some people it’s quite stressful but, I’ve been here so long, I’ve got used to it."