South of England
Live

South Live: 9 December to 15 December 2019

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Who do you think you are voting for?

    Video content

    Video caption: Election explained: Who do you think you are voting for?

    People in Southsea, Newbury and Wimborne were asked which environmental policy they would vote for.

  3. Cyclist seriously hurt in A27 crash

    A cyclist has suffered serious head injuries in a crash with a car on the A27.

    Hampshire Constabulary said the collision happened shortly before 05:30 GMT on the westbound carriageway at Farlington where it meets the bottom of the A3(M).

    Motorists are being advised to avoid the area with delays of an hour being reported.

    View more on twitter
Back to top