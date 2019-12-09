Live
South Live: 9 December to 15 December 2019
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Who do you think you are voting for?
People in Southsea, Newbury and Wimborne were asked which environmental policy they would vote for.
South West battered by 73mph winds
Storm Atiyah causes disruption on roads, rail and ferry services across the South West.Read more
Cyclist seriously hurt in A27 crash
A cyclist has suffered serious head injuries in a crash with a car on the A27.
Hampshire Constabulary said the collision happened shortly before 05:30 GMT on the westbound carriageway at Farlington where it meets the bottom of the A3(M).
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area with delays of an hour being reported.