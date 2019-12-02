South of England
Live

South Live: 2 December to 8 December 2019

  1. What Southampton is famous for ...

    Craig David
    Copyright: Getty Images
    • RMS Titanic - the liner left Southampton on her ill-fated maiden voyage in 1912. More than 540 of the 1,500 people who died in the Titanic sinking were crew members from Southampton.
    • Mayflower - Almost exactly four hundred years ago, the Mayflower and Speedwell left from Southampton's Town Quay bound for the “new world” of America. The Pilgrim Fathers set up the first permanent colony of English settlers in Plymouth Massachusetts leaving England because they were not allowed to practise their Puritan religion under the reign of King James I.
    • The Saints – currently languishing at the wrong end of the Premier League, Southampton were FA Cup winners in 1976 and among those who have worn the red and white stripes are Kevin Keegan, Alan Shearer and Gareth Bale, as well as local hero Matt Le Tissier, still known as 'Le God' in these parts.
    • Cruise ships – If you are off on your hols on board a cruise ship, the chances are you'll be departing from Southampton. Each ship contributes up to £2.5m to the local economy when in port. However environmental campaigners have urged companies to stop idling their engines while in docks, which contributes between two and 13% of air pollution in the city, according to the port and council respectively.
    • Craig David - The RnB star first broke on to the music scene 20 years ago. As a teenager, he'd record music in his bedroom on the Holyrood Estate and started DJing around the city’s clubs.
    • The Spitfire - The fighter plane designed by RJ Mitchell first flew from Southampton Airport in 1936. During World War Two, the Supermarine factory in Woolston.was bombed with great loss of life to local workers. Production continued in and around Southampton, dispersed in locations as varied as bus garages and launderettes.
    Matt Tissier
    Copyright: Allsport
    Image caption: "Le God" still holds a special place in the hearts of Sotonians

  3. Envelope update

