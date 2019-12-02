Live
South Live: 2 December to 8 December 2019
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
What Southampton is famous for ...
Detained ferry's Russian crew 'wants to go home'
The vessel, en-route to west Africa, was towed into Portland after breaking down.Read more
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A3 Surrey southbound
A3 Surrey southbound severe disruption, from A31 Down Lane to B3000 Puttenham.
A3 Surrey - A3 in Guildford blocked and queues southbound from the A31 Down Lane junction to Puttenham, because of a lorry having a tyre changed.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Rail disruption as 27-day strike begins
It follows a row over guards on South Western Railway services, which run from London Waterloo.Read more
Crystal Palace v Bournemouth
Preview followed by live coverage of Tuesday's Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.Read more