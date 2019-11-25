Live
South Live: 25 November to 1 December 2019
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Doctor cleared over fatal motorcyclist crash
Dr Sarah Holton was accused by prosecutors of being distracted by "pretty things" at a cross-roads.Read more
Pair given life over 'retribution' stabbing
Luciano Dos Santos Almeida was run over and stabbed repeatedly after an earlier fight.Read more