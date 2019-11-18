Live
South Live: 18 November to 24 November 2019
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Woman pedestrian, 97, in life-threatening condition after crash
A 97-year-old woman has suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car.
She was struck by a black Toyota Yaris, being driven by a man in his 80s, on Belle Vue Road, Bournemouth at about 12:20 GMT on 10 November.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage is asked to contact police.