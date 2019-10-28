Live
South Live: October 28 to November 3 2019
'£150k expenses' principal announces retirement
Stella Mbubaegbu, who described the claims as "exaggerated and unsubstantiated", will retire in 2020.Read more
Sandbanks Ferry returns home after repairs
The Sandbanks Ferry is back home in Poole after being out of action for more than three months.
The Bramble Bush Bay chain ferry has been undergoing repairs in Southampton after its drive shaft broke on 12 July.
Operators say it will undergo tests before an announcement is made about when the service, between Sandbanks and Studland, will restart.