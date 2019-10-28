South of England
South Live: October 28 to November 3 2019

All times stated are UK

  2. Sandbanks Ferry returns home after repairs

    The Sandbanks Ferry is back home in Poole after being out of action for more than three months.

    The Bramble Bush Bay chain ferry has been undergoing repairs in Southampton after its drive shaft broke on 12 July.

    Operators say it will undergo tests before an announcement is made about when the service, between Sandbanks and Studland, will restart.

