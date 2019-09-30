Live
South Live: September 30 to October 6 2019
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Village marks 100 years since it was sold
The village was in serious decline when it was sold off by the Pitt-Rivers family a century ago.Read more