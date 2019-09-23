Live
South Live: September 23 to September 29 2019
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M3 Hampshire northbound
M3 Hampshire northbound severe disruption, from J14 for M27 J4 to J13 for A335 Leigh Road.
M3 Hampshire - One lane closed and queues on M3 northbound from J14 M27 J4 to J13, A335 (Chandlers Ford), because of a break down. Congestion to both dedicated slip roads from the M27 to the M3.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time