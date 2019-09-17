Live
South Live: September 16 to September 22 2019
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Centuries-old 'filofax' returned to church
A woman who returned the clergyman's handwritten notebook says she bought it from a US hitchhiker.Read more
Hotel offers haven for cancer patients
The Bournemouth hotel provides facilities for cancer patients and the chance to renew wedding vows.
Bolton Wanderers 0-0 Oxford United
Keith Hill earns his first point as Bolton manager after a League One draw with Oxford at the University of Bolton Stadium.Read more
Barnet 2-0 Aldershot Town
Barnet climb into the play-off places as they extend their unbeaten run to six games with victory over Aldershot.Read more
Portsmouth 2-2 Burton Albion
Brett Pitman scores a 95th-minute penalty as Portsmouth battle back from 2-0 down to draw with 10-man Burton.Read more
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M3 Surrey northbound
M3 Surrey northbound severe disruption, from J4 for A331 Blackwater Valley Route to J3 for A322 Bagshot.
M3 Surrey - One lane closed on M3 northbound from J4, A331 (Camberley) in Hampshire to J3, A322 (Bagshot) in Surrey, because of a break down. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Somerset face tricky chase at Hants
James Vince hits a brilliant unbeaten century to ensure title hopefuls Somerset will face a tough chase to beat Hamsphire.Read more
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M40 Buckinghamshire northbound
M40 Buckinghamshire northbound severe disruption, between J1A for M25 J16 and J2 for A355.
M40 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M40 northbound between J1a M25 J16 and J2, A355 (Beaconsfield), because of a car on fire.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Motorcyclist who died in crash 'hugely missed'
The family of Ian Hateley says he was "loved by all who knew him".Read more
Hospital trial to tackle winter bed shortage
The trust says carrying out emergency operations at other hospitals would reduce pressure on beds.Read more
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A3057 Hampshire both ways
A3057 Hampshire both ways severe disruption, from A27 to Spaniards Lane.
A3057 Hampshire - A3057 in Ashfield closed and queues from the A27 junction to the Spaniards Lane junction.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: A40 Oxfordshire eastbound
A40 Oxfordshire eastbound severe accident, after A4142 Eastern By-Pass Road.
A40 Oxfordshire - It's slow on A40 North Way eastbound in Headington after Headington Roundabout, because of an accident involving three vehicles earlier on. Congestion to Cowley on the A4142. All lanes have been re-opened.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M40 Oxfordshire northbound
M40 Oxfordshire northbound severe accident, after J9 for A34.
M40 Oxfordshire - One lane closed and queues on M40 northbound after J9, A34 (Bicester), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M25 Surrey clockwise
M25 Surrey clockwise severe accident, from J13 for A30 to J14 for A3113 Airport Way.
M25 Surrey - One lane closed and queues on M25 clockwise in Berkshire from J13, A30 (Staines) to J14, A3113 (Heathrow), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M25 London anti-clockwise
M25 London anti-clockwise severe accident, from J14 for A3113 Airport Way to J13 for A30.
M25 London - Temporary closure and stationary on M25 anticlockwise from J14, A3113 (Heathrow) to J13, A30 (Staines), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Four more charged with murder over street death
Five people in total now face charges over Aleksander Pawlak's death in Wakefield.Read more
Fraudster ordered to repay £727k over HBOS fraud
Michael Bancroft was jailed in 2017 for 10 years over his part in the scam at HBOS's Reading division.Read more
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westbound
M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, from J7 for A334 Charles Watts Way to J5 for A335 Stoneham Way Southampton Airport.
M27 Hampshire - One lane blocked and queues on M27 westbound from J7, A334 (Hedge End) to J5, A335 (Southampton Airport), because of a car that's broken down.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Household rubbish burns at waste site
A hundred tonnes of burning rubbish causes smoke to drift across the motorway at Fareham.Read more
Care services face 'unprecedented' cuts threat
A £43m savings goal will challenge social and health services "like never before", a council says.Read more