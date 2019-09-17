South of England
Live

South Live: September 16 to September 22 2019

  2. Hotel offers haven for cancer patients

    Video content

    Video caption: Bournemouth hotel offers retreats for patients with cancer

    The Bournemouth hotel provides facilities for cancer patients and the chance to renew wedding vows.

  6. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M3 Surrey northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M3 Surrey northbound severe disruption, from J4 for A331 Blackwater Valley Route to J3 for A322 Bagshot.

    M3 Surrey - One lane closed on M3 northbound from J4, A331 (Camberley) in Hampshire to J3, A322 (Bagshot) in Surrey, because of a break down. Traffic is coping well.

  8. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M40 Buckinghamshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M40 Buckinghamshire northbound severe disruption, between J1A for M25 J16 and J2 for A355.

    M40 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M40 northbound between J1a M25 J16 and J2, A355 (Beaconsfield), because of a car on fire.

  11. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A3057 Hampshire both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A3057 Hampshire both ways severe disruption, from A27 to Spaniards Lane.

    A3057 Hampshire - A3057 in Ashfield closed and queues from the A27 junction to the Spaniards Lane junction.

  12. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A40 Oxfordshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    A40 Oxfordshire eastbound severe accident, after A4142 Eastern By-Pass Road.

    A40 Oxfordshire - It's slow on A40 North Way eastbound in Headington after Headington Roundabout, because of an accident involving three vehicles earlier on. Congestion to Cowley on the A4142. All lanes have been re-opened.

  13. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M40 Oxfordshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M40 Oxfordshire northbound severe accident, after J9 for A34.

    M40 Oxfordshire - One lane closed and queues on M40 northbound after J9, A34 (Bicester), because of an accident.

  14. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M25 Surrey clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M25 Surrey clockwise severe accident, from J13 for A30 to J14 for A3113 Airport Way.

    M25 Surrey - One lane closed and queues on M25 clockwise in Berkshire from J13, A30 (Staines) to J14, A3113 (Heathrow), because of an accident.

  15. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M25 London anti-clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M25 London anti-clockwise severe accident, from J14 for A3113 Airport Way to J13 for A30.

    M25 London - Temporary closure and stationary on M25 anticlockwise from J14, A3113 (Heathrow) to J13, A30 (Staines), because of an accident.

  18. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, from J7 for A334 Charles Watts Way to J5 for A335 Stoneham Way Southampton Airport.

    M27 Hampshire - One lane blocked and queues on M27 westbound from J7, A334 (Hedge End) to J5, A335 (Southampton Airport), because of a car that's broken down.

