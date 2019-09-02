South of England
Live

South Live: September 2 to September 9 2019

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M27 Hampshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M27 Hampshire eastbound severe accident, between J8 for A3024 Bursledon and J9 for A27 Segensworth Link Road Segensworth.

    M27 Hampshire - One lane closed and queues on M27 eastbound between J8, A3024 (Bursledon) and J9, A27 (Segensworth), because of an accident. In the roadworks area.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  2. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M27 Hampshire eastbound severe disruption, at J11 for A27 Fareham.

    M27 Hampshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M27 eastbound at J11, A27 (Fareham), because of a car that's broken down and recovery work.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  3. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M27 Hampshire eastbound severe disruption, between J9 for A27 Segensworth Link Road Segensworth and J10 for A32 Wickham Road.

    M27 Hampshire - One lane closed on M27 eastbound between J9, A27 (Segensworth) and J10, A32 (Wickham), because of a car that's broken down. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  4. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M27 Hampshire eastbound severe disruption, at J9 for A27 Segensworth Link Road Segensworth.

    M27 Hampshire - M27 lane closed on entry slip road eastbound at J9, A27 (Segensworth), because of a lorry that's broken down. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  5. The postie who went off like a rocket

    Video content

    Video caption: Inventor delivers letter to the Isle of Wight in a jet suit

    A British inventor delivered a letter to the Isle of Wight wearing a jet suit

Back to top