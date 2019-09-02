Live
South Live: September 2 to September 9 2019
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Severe accident: M27 Hampshire eastbound
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe accident, between J8 for A3024 Bursledon and J9 for A27 Segensworth Link Road Segensworth.
M27 Hampshire - One lane closed and queues on M27 eastbound between J8, A3024 (Bursledon) and J9, A27 (Segensworth), because of an accident. In the roadworks area.
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire eastbound
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe disruption, at J11 for A27 Fareham.
M27 Hampshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M27 eastbound at J11, A27 (Fareham), because of a car that's broken down and recovery work.
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire eastbound
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe disruption, between J9 for A27 Segensworth Link Road Segensworth and J10 for A32 Wickham Road.
M27 Hampshire - One lane closed on M27 eastbound between J9, A27 (Segensworth) and J10, A32 (Wickham), because of a car that's broken down. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire eastbound
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe disruption, at J9 for A27 Segensworth Link Road Segensworth.
M27 Hampshire - M27 lane closed on entry slip road eastbound at J9, A27 (Segensworth), because of a lorry that's broken down. Traffic is coping well.
The postie who went off like a rocket
A British inventor delivered a letter to the Isle of Wight wearing a jet suit
Thousands flock to seaside air festival
More than 800,000 people were at the Bournemouth show despite the Red Arrows' absence, organisers say.Read more