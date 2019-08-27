Live
South Live: August 26 to September 1 2019
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
BBC radio studio named after listener
BBC Director General Tony Hall cut the ribbon on the studio named after listener John Martin.Read more
Pilot who taught Carol Vorderman dies in crash
Flying instructor Emily Collett was one of two people to die in a crash in Stonor on Saturday.Read more
Severe disruption: A339 Berkshire southbound
A339 Berkshire southbound severe disruption, from A34 to The Connection.
A339 Berkshire - A339 closed and it's slow southbound from the A34 junction to The Connection junction, because of a vehicle on fire.
Severe accident: M27 Hampshire westbound
M27 Hampshire westbound severe accident, at J1 for A31.
M27 Hampshire - M27 lane closed on exit slip road westbound at J1, A31 (Cadnam), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
