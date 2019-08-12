South Live: August 12 to August 19 2019

Live
Fisherman seriously injured in attack by teenagers
A fisherman has been seriously injured in an attack by a group of teenagers in Portsmouth.
The 54-year-old suffered a broken jaw and ribs and needed hospital treatment following the attack on Thursday afternoon, police said.
He had been fishing under the footbridge over the M27 near Peronne Road, Hilsea, when he was involved in a confrontation with a group of boys, aged 14 to 18, who attacked him.
The boys are described as white, one has dark hair and was wearing a white t-shirt,and another was of chubby build with long, messy brown/blond hair.
Hampshire police are appealing for information and are also trying to trace a female cyclist who stopped to help the victim.
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire eastbound
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe disruption, at J9 for A27 Segensworth Link Road Segensworth.
M27 Hampshire - One lane blocked on M27 eastbound at J9, A27 (Segensworth), because of a break down. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: A3(M) Hampshire southbound
A3(M) Hampshire southbound severe accident, at J3 for B2150 Hulbert Road.
A3(M) Hampshire - A3(M) lane blocked on entry slip road southbound at J3, B2150 (Waterlooville), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J10 for A329 and J8 for J9 A404.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M4 eastbound between J10 A329(M) Wokingham and J8 J9 A404(M) Maidenhead, because of a break down.
