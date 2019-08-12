South Live: August 12 to August 19 2019

Google Copyright: Google

A fisherman has been seriously injured in an attack by a group of teenagers in Portsmouth.

The 54-year-old suffered a broken jaw and ribs and needed hospital treatment following the attack on Thursday afternoon, police said.

He had been fishing under the footbridge over the M27 near Peronne Road, Hilsea, when he was involved in a confrontation with a group of boys, aged 14 to 18, who attacked him.

The boys are described as white, one has dark hair and was wearing a white t-shirt,and another was of chubby build with long, messy brown/blond hair.

Hampshire police are appealing for information and are also trying to trace a female cyclist who stopped to help the victim.