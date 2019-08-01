The collapse

People feared trapped in scaffolding collapse

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  2. Thames Tower view of scaffolding collapse

    A new photo of the collapse in Reading shows clearly how scaffolding has collapsed next to a building site, and toppled over on to the road.

    The site
    Copyright: Other

  3. Patients' injuries 'not life-threatening'

    The ambulance service says the two people paramedics are treating have not suffered life-threatening injuries.

    There's still no news yet on the "one or two people" that are reportedly buried in the debris.

    View more on twitter

  4. Aerial views of scaffolding collapse

    Scaffolding collapse
    Copyright: @l3uddz
    Scaffolding collapse
    Copyright: @l3uddz

  6. Video shows scene of scaffolding collapse

    Video content

    Video caption: A building has partially collapsed in central Reading

  7. Emergency services at scene of collapse

    Firefighters, police officers and ambulances are on the scene.

    Two people are currently being treated for injuries, paramedics added.

    A spokesman said: "Our staff are currently assessing two patients - one with chest pains and one with a head injury - and the fire service are using their thermal imaging equipment to search the collapsed scaffolding."

  8. First picture of Reading collapse scene

    Collapse
    Copyright: Louis Stead

  9. Breaking'One or two people' buried in Reading collapse

    One or two people are reported to have been buried after scaffolding collapsed at a building in Reading, paramedics say.

    South Central Ambulance Service said it received "multiple 999 calls" just after 11:15 BST when scaffolding collapsed at the front of Greyfriars House in Greyfriars Road.

Back to top