People feared trapped in scaffolding collapse

Firefighters, police officers and ambulances are on the scene.
Two people are currently being treated for injuries, paramedics added.
A spokesman said: "Our staff are currently assessing two patients - one with chest pains and one with a head injury - and the fire service are using their thermal imaging equipment to search the collapsed scaffolding."
First picture of Reading collapse scene
Louis SteadCopyright: Louis Stead
Breaking'One or two people' buried in Reading collapse
One or two people are reported
to have been buried after scaffolding collapsed at a building in Reading,
paramedics say.
South Central Ambulance
Service said it received "multiple 999 calls" just after 11:15 BST
when scaffolding collapsed at the front of Greyfriars House in Greyfriars Road.
Hunt for people trapped in scaffolding collapse
Two people are injured and others are feared trapped under collapsed scaffolding in Reading.
Thames Tower view of scaffolding collapse
A new photo of the collapse in Reading shows clearly how scaffolding has collapsed next to a building site, and toppled over on to the road.
Patients' injuries 'not life-threatening'
The ambulance service says the two people paramedics are treating have not suffered life-threatening injuries.
There's still no news yet on the "one or two people" that are reportedly buried in the debris.
Aerial views of scaffolding collapse
Police: Please avoid collapse area
Video shows scene of scaffolding collapse
Emergency services at scene of collapse
