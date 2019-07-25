South Live: Thursday 25 July
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Hampshire rail delays expected as hot weather speed restrictions in place
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westbound
M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, at J4 for M3.
M27 Hampshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M27 westbound at J4 M3, because of a break down. In the roadworks area.
Man arrested after 11 of burglaries in South Oxon
A 32-year-old man has been arrested after 11 burglaries in South Oxfordshire.
The suspect, from Crowmarsh Gifford, was detained after the burglaries between 4 and 22 July.
The incidents took place in the early hours in Wallingford, Crowmarsh Gifford, Cholsey and Moulsford.
Severe accident: M3 Hampshire southbound
M3 Hampshire southbound severe accident, between J10 for A31 and J11 for B3335.
M3 Hampshire - M3 partially blocked and queues southbound between J10, A31 (Winchester) and J11, B3335 (Winchester South), because of an accident.
Fire crews tackle car fire in Farnborough
Dorset travel: Delays on Gravel Hill in Poole causing 25-minute queues
South weather: Hottest day of the year predicted
In the South it's going to be very hot with top temperatures of up to 37C.
It will be blue skies throughout the day but the hot weather could lead to some thundery showers in parts of the region overnight.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to South Live. We'll be providing you with news, sport, weather and travel from across Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire, Isle of Wight and Oxfordshire until 18:00 BST.