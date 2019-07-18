South of England

South Live: Thursday 18 July

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  4. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M3 Hampshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M3 Hampshire southbound severe accident, at J14 for .

    M3 Hampshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M3 southbound at J14, M27 interchange, because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Back to top