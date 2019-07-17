South Live: Wednesday 17 July
Live Reporting
Severe disruption: M3 Hampshire northbound
M3 Hampshire northbound severe disruption, from J5 for A287 to J4A for A327.
M3 Hampshire - One lane closed on M3 northbound from J5, A287 (Hook) to J4a, A327 (Farnborough), because of a police investigation. Traffic is coping well.
Girls that Gig
Man's body found on building site
A man has been arrested on suspicion of corporate manslaughter following the find on Tuesday.Read more
Custody death police 'used reasonable force'
An inquest jury finds officers aided Nuno Cardoso in a "timely manner" when he collapsed in 2017.Read more
Flying ant swarms appear on weather map as 'rain'
BBC weather presenter Simon King says the insects showed up as "very light precipitation".Read more
Woman dies as van and two cars collide
The 63-year-old driver from Basingstoke died at the scene on the A33 in Micheldever.Read more
Severe accident: M40 Oxfordshire northbound
M40 Oxfordshire northbound severe accident, from J8 for Oxford to J9 for A34.
M40 Oxfordshire - M40 partially blocked and queues northbound from J8, Oxford to J9, A34 (Bicester), because of an accident.
Dracula cemetery filming 'totally disrespectful'
Relatives of the deceased are angry over filming of a BBC and Netflix drama at a Caversham cemetery.Read more
Health checks reviewed for children in care
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Specialist GPs and registrars could be used to speed up health checks for children coming into care in Dorset.
The county often fails to meet a 20-day deadline for completing health checks, partly because of a shortage of paediatricians.
A meeting of Dorset Council's corporate parenting board heard the appointments system also meant children sometimes had to take a day out of school to travel to centres in Dorchester and Poole.
A review is to look at ways of improving the system, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Director of children’s services Sarah Parker said: "We are doing the best we can to improve but there is a way to go to make these assessments local and accessible."
Severe accident: M27 Hampshire eastbound
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe accident, at J7 for A334 Charles Watts Way.
M27 Hampshire - One lane blocked and queues on M27 eastbound at J7, A334 (Hedge End), because of an accident.
'Sad day' as last cattle market closes
The final sale of cattle at Shaftesbury was followed by a sale of the building's fittings.Read more
Weather forces moon inside
Predicted high winds have led to the relocation of an installation celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landings.
The touring artwork by artist Luke Jerram had been due to be displayed at Maumbury Rings in Dorchester but will instead be shown at Dorchester Corn Exchange.
The Museum of the Moon will be open from noon to 17:00 on Friday, and from 10:00 to 20:00 on Saturday and Sunday.
Dorchester Arts said all other lunar-themed Moonbury Rings events would continue at Maumbury Rings as planned.
Fewer crimes ending with charges - check your police area
Police say budget cuts are making it more difficult to investigate. Find out how your force is doing.Read more
Woman faces £85,000 bill over diverted flight
The 25-year-old is also given a lifetime ban by airline Jet2 for "extremely disruptive behaviour".Read more
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westbound
M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, at J8 for A3024 Bursledon.
M27 Hampshire - One lane blocked, it's slow and it's very slow on M27 westbound at J8, A3024 (Bursledon), because of a broken down van. In the roadworks area.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, from J8 for J9 A404 to J7 for .
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M4 eastbound from J8 J9 A404(M) Maidenhead to J7, Slough West, because of a break down.
Funding agreed for new special needs school
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Hampshire County Council has allocated more than £10m of government funding to build a new special needs school at the former Chineham Park Primary School site in Basingstoke.
Work to build Austen Academy is due to start later this year and is expected to open in spring 2021.
It will cater for 125 children aged between five and 16 who have social and communication difficulties, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Severe accident: M25 Buckinghamshire clockwise
M25 Buckinghamshire clockwise severe accident, from J16 for M40 J1A to J17 for A412 Denham Way.
M25 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed and queues on M25 clockwise from J16 M40 J1a to J17, A412 (Maple Cross), because of an accident.
£5m for children's services review
BBC Radio Oxford
Nearly £5m will be spent on an "ambitious" overhaul of children's services in Oxfordshire.
Experts in substance misuse, domestic abuse and adult mental health will work together to help families in the county.
The new way of working is designed to help spot struggling children earlier.
It's already been tried in Hertfordshire - where the number of children on protection plans has more than halved.
Oxfordshire County Councillors said it would be a shift from cure to prevention