South Live: Wednesday 17 July

Jupiter Images Copyright: Jupiter Images

Specialist GPs and registrars could be used to speed up health checks for children coming into care in Dorset.

The county often fails to meet a 20-day deadline for completing health checks, partly because of a shortage of paediatricians.

A meeting of Dorset Council's corporate parenting board heard the appointments system also meant children sometimes had to take a day out of school to travel to centres in Dorchester and Poole.

A review is to look at ways of improving the system, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Director of children’s services Sarah Parker said: "We are doing the best we can to improve but there is a way to go to make these assessments local and accessible."