South Live: Monday 15 July

A competition is underway to name the new garden village in Oxfordshire.

The development of 2,200 new homes and a science / business park is to be built north of the A40 near Eynsham.

It is currently using the working title Oxfordshire Cotswolds Garden Village.

Anyone wanting to suggest a name should email naming.competition@westoxon.gov.uk by midnight on 31 August.

The final name will be decided by West Oxfordshire District Council’s Cabinet.