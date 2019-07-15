South Live: Monday 15 July
'My son spent £3,160 in one game'
Zoe Kleinman
Technology reporter, BBC News
As politicians call for more regulation, you share your stories about children spending money within games.Read more
Chance to name the new garden village
A competition is underway to name the new garden village in Oxfordshire.
The development of 2,200 new homes and a science / business park is to be built north of the A40 near Eynsham.
It is currently using the working title Oxfordshire Cotswolds Garden Village.
Anyone wanting to suggest a name should email naming.competition@westoxon.gov.uk by midnight on 31 August.
The final name will be decided by West Oxfordshire District Council’s Cabinet.
Watch: Today's weather for the south
It will be fine and dry today, with light winds and long sunny periods.
Some patchy cloud will bubble up, in what will be a warm afternoon.
Maximum Temperature: 19 to 22°C (66 to 72°F).
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
