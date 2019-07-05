South of England
Live

South Live: Friday 5 July

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Weather: Another dry and sunny day

    Bee Tucker

    BBC Weather

    Video content

    Video caption: A fine and dry day with some warm sunshine, says Bee Tucker

  2. Good morning

    Welcome to South Live on Friday 5 July.

    We'll be bringing you the latest news, travel and sport until 18:00.

Back to top