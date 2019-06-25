South of England
South Live: Tuesday 25 June

  2. Watch: Today's weather for the south of England

    A yellow warning for thundery rain remains in place until 10:00 BST.

    Video content

    Video caption: Weather forecast for the south on Tuesday

  3. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, at J12 for A4 Bath Road.

    M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and it's very slow on M4 eastbound at J12, A4 (Theale), because of a break down.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  4. Rail disruption between Brockenhurst and Bournemouth

    All lines are blocked between Brockenhurst & Bournemouth due to emergency services dealing with an incident.

    Trains running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised, South Western Railway says.

    Disruption is expected until 12:00.

