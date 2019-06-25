Live
South Live: Tuesday 25 June
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 25 June
Live Reporting
Sabbath fan's living room rebuilt in museum
An exhibition of fans' devotion to Black Sabbath is part of a Heavy Metal celebration in Birmingham.Read more
Watch: Today's weather for the south of England
A yellow warning for thundery rain remains in place until 10:00 BST.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, at J12 for A4 Bath Road.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and it's very slow on M4 eastbound at J12, A4 (Theale), because of a break down.
Rail disruption between Brockenhurst and Bournemouth
All lines are blocked between Brockenhurst & Bournemouth due to emergency services dealing with an incident.
Trains running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised, South Western Railway says.
Disruption is expected until 12:00.
Murder probe victim found in house named
The 30-year-old died from multiple injuries at a house in Hampshire, tests have revealed.Read more
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live this Tuesday morning.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter:@BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.