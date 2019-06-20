South of England

South Live: Thursday 20 June

  1. Updates from Thursday 20 June

  1. Emiliano Sala: Manslaughter arrest over footballer's death

    Emiliano Sala
    Copyright: AFP
    Image caption: Emiliano Sala had just signed with Cardiff City

    A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala who died in a plane crash.

    The striker, who had signed with Cardiff City, was killed in the crash along with pilot David Ibbotson.

    A 64-year-old man from North Yorkshire had been arrested and released while investigations continue, a spokesperson for Dorset Police said.

    The force added the families of the two men who died had been informed.

  2. Today's weather: Sunny spells and scattered showers

    Dan Downs

    Weather Forecaster

    Video content

    Video caption: Today's weather with Dan Downs
