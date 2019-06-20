South Live: Thursday 20 June

AFP Copyright: AFP Emiliano Sala had just signed with Cardiff City Image caption: Emiliano Sala had just signed with Cardiff City

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala who died in a plane crash.

The striker, who had signed with Cardiff City, was killed in the crash along with pilot David Ibbotson.

A 64-year-old man from North Yorkshire had been arrested and released while investigations continue, a spokesperson for Dorset Police said.

The force added the families of the two men who died had been informed.