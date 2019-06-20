South Live: Thursday 20 June
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Thursday 20 June
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Emiliano Sala: Manslaughter arrest over footballer's death
A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala who died in a plane crash.
The striker, who had signed with Cardiff City, was killed in the crash along with pilot David Ibbotson.
A 64-year-old man from North Yorkshire had been arrested and released while investigations continue, a spokesperson for Dorset Police said.
The force added the families of the two men who died had been informed.
Today's weather: Sunny spells and scattered showers
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Good morning!
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter: @BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.