South Live: Tuesday 18 June

Police have appealed to the public for help in finding a missing teenager from Poole, Dorset.

Ryan Scott, who is 16 years old, was last seen on 17 June at 19:30 BST at his home in Puddletown Crescent.

He is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build.

He was wearing a grey Firetrap hooded top and black trousers and trainers.

Dorset Police said they believe Ryan was upset when he disappeared and called on him to get in touch saying he is "not in any trouble" but his family is "very concerned" about him.