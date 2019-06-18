South Live: Tuesday 18 June
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
SWR strike: Big queues reported at Surbiton
The South Western Railway strike, which started at midnight, seems to already be having an effect.
Long queues have been spotted at Surbiton station.
Police appeal over missing teen
Police have appealed to the public for help in finding a missing teenager from Poole, Dorset.
Ryan Scott, who is 16 years old, was last seen on 17 June at 19:30 BST at his home in Puddletown Crescent.
He is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build.
He was wearing a grey Firetrap hooded top and black trousers and trainers.
Dorset Police said they believe Ryan was upset when he disappeared and called on him to get in touch saying he is "not in any trouble" but his family is "very concerned" about him.
Hugging teddies helps children express feelings
Schoolchildren have been learning about the benefits of cuddling their teddies during a world record attempt.
MP calls NHS summit on dentist closures
Colosseum Dental is closing three NHS surgeries in Portsmouth because of a shortage of dentists.Read more
Rail strike under way across region
A five-day strike by South Western Railway (SWR) staff has started in the latest industrial action over the role of guards on trains.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) began the walkout at 00:01 BST.
RMT said staff had been left with "no choice" but to strike, and accused SWR of failing to guarantee guard roles.
SWR said the action was "unnecessary" and it was "cynical" of the union to target events such as Royal Ascot.
The rail company runs services in London and Berkshire, Surrey, Hampshire, Dorset, Devon, the Isle of Wight and Somerset.
Tuesday's weather: Dry start with thunderstorms later
A dry start to the day but from 18:00 BST there is a yellow warning in place for thunderstorms which will see heavy downpours across the region.
Temperatures will hold up in the double figures at about 18C.
Boy, 14, arrested over street stabbings
Two men were stabbed after being chased by a group of teenagers through Bournemouth town centre.Read more
