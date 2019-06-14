South of England

South Live: Friday 14 June


Summary

  1. Updates from Friday 14 June

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Travel: Burst water main on Hayling Island

    Judy Goodlet

    Radio Solent Travel

    A burst water main on the main route on and off Hayling Island could cause problems for most of the day, Portsmouth Water has said.

    Currently motorists are experiencing delays of around half an hour.

  3. Body found in Greater Leys 'non suspicious'

    Thames Valley Police officers yesterday located a body in woodland off Grenoble Road in Greater Leys, Oxford.

    No formal identification has taken place and the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

    The body has been recovered and there is no longer a police presence in the area.

  4. Today's weather: Wet start with sunshine later

    Bee Tucker

    BBC Weather

    Video content

    Video caption: Bee Tucker has today's weather for the South

  5. Good morning

    Welcome to South Live on Friday 14 June.

    We'll be bringing you the latest news, travel and sport until 18:00.

