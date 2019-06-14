South Live: Friday 14 June
Summary
Updates from Friday 14 June
Travel: Burst water main on Hayling Island
Judy Goodlet
Radio Solent Travel
A burst water main on the main route on and off Hayling Island could cause problems for most of the day, Portsmouth Water has said.
Currently motorists are experiencing delays of around half an hour.
Dorset Echo: 'Inadequate' school failing pupils
Body found in Greater Leys 'non suspicious'
Thames Valley Police officers yesterday located a body in woodland off Grenoble Road in Greater Leys, Oxford.
No formal identification has taken place and the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.
The body has been recovered and there is no longer a police presence in the area.
Today's weather: Wet start with sunshine later
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
Good morning
Welcome to South Live on Friday 14 June.
We'll be bringing you the latest news, travel and sport until 18:00.