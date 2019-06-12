South Live: Wednesday 12 June
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Wednesday 12 June
Live Reporting
M40 crash: Delays southbound 'as long as three to four hours'
Crash victim was 'beloved' former GP
Annie Baughan died when her car collided with a lorry in Brockenhurst.Read more
Council tax plan 'indefensible'
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A plan to harmonise council tax bills in Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole within two years has been criticised by the council's Conservative group.
Councillor Bob Lawton described planned increases in Bournemouth and Poole as "morally indefensible".
Lib Dem finance councillor David Brown said the process, which would also see Christchurch bills go down, was the fairest way of bringing everyone's bills to the same level following the merger of the three council areas in April.
The Conservative group had also proposed a two-year harmonisation process but with smaller increases for Bournemouth and Poole, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
M40 crash: Lane closures on both carriageways
'Unique' Elizabethan map goes on display
The Sheldon Tapestry Map of Oxfordshire was woven in wool and silk and dates back to the 1590s.Read more
Unsettled weather continues
M40 crash: Two-hour delays following car and lorry collision
There are two-hour delays on the M40 southbound between junctions 10 and 9 following a collision.
A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman told us: "We received multiple calls around 06:20 this morning all reporting a collision between a car and a lorry on the M40 southbound near junction 9 for Bicester.
"We currently have two ambulances at the scene and there are two patients... neither of whom are seriously injured - one has already left for the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford and the second patient is still currently being assessed."
Drivers have been warned to avoid the area.
Good morning
Welcome to South Live on Wednesday 12 June.
We'll be bringing you the latest news, travel and sport until 18:00.