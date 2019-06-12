South Live: Wednesday 12 June

BBC Copyright: BBC

A plan to harmonise council tax bills in Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole within two years has been criticised by the council's Conservative group.

Councillor Bob Lawton described planned increases in Bournemouth and Poole as "morally indefensible".

Lib Dem finance councillor David Brown said the process, which would also see Christchurch bills go down, was the fairest way of bringing everyone's bills to the same level following the merger of the three council areas in April.

The Conservative group had also proposed a two-year harmonisation process but with smaller increases for Bournemouth and Poole, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.