South Live: Tuesday 11 June

  1. Two-hour delays on M40 due to two-lane closure

    Oxfordshire County Council is warning drivers to avoid the southbound carriageway if possible.

    The council says the delays are due to two lanes being closed between junction six and seven for "emergency repairs".

  2. CCTV images released after engagement ring theft

    Police have released CCTV images of three men in connection with a distraction burglary at an elderly couple's home.

    Thames Valley Police said three men said they could help fix the couple's windows, but stole cash and three rings, including an engagement ring.

    The force released the images yesterday, but the offence happened in Minster Way, Slough, on Monday 20 May.

  3. Weather: Grab your umbrella

    Here's Lucy Martin with the latest forecast.

    Video content

    Video caption: Tuesday 11 June 2019 weather

