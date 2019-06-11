South Live: Tuesday 11 June
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Two-hour delays on M40 due to two-lane closure
Oxfordshire County Council is warning drivers to avoid the southbound carriageway if possible.
The council says the delays are due to two lanes being closed between junction six and seven for "emergency repairs".
CCTV images released after engagement ring theft
Police have released CCTV images of three men in connection with a distraction burglary at an elderly couple's home.
Thames Valley Police said three men said they could help fix the couple's windows, but stole cash and three rings, including an engagement ring.
The force released the images yesterday, but the offence happened in Minster Way, Slough, on Monday 20 May.
Weather: Grab your umbrella
Here's Lucy Martin with the latest forecast.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to South Live.
We will be bringing you the latest news from across the region until 18:00 BST.
Have a great day!