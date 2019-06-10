South of England

South Live: Monday 10 June

  2. John Radcliffe Hospital multi-storey car park plan

    An application to build a multi-storey car park at the John Radcliffe Hospital could be submitted within the next year, hospital bosses have confirmed.

    It comes as nearly 3,000 people have backed a petition calling for one to be built to solve the ongoing parking problems. Patients sometimes have to queue for hours to get a space.

    However Alex Hollingsworth, lead member for planning and sustainable transport at Oxford City Council, told BBC Radio Oxford "more would be needed to solve the problem in the long-term."

    John radcliffe Hospital
    Copyright: PA
    Quote Message: The JR is one of the biggest hospitals in the country, we treat more and more patients each year so we can’t grow our way out of this. We’re going to have to do something different as well, otherwise the growth in patients and staff will overtake whatever provision we put in place." from Alex Hollingsworth Oxford City Council
    Alex HollingsworthOxford City Council

    Severe accident: A337 Hampshire both ways

    A337 Hampshire both ways severe accident, from Western Avenue to Sea Road.

    A337 Hampshire - A337 Christchurch Road in Walkford closed in both directions from the Western Avenue junction to the Sea Road junction, because of a serious accident and emergency vehicles at scene.

  6. Weather: Rain moving in later

    A dry and cloudy start before rain moves in from the south east spreading to most parts.

    That rain could be heavy and prolonged in places. Highs of 15C.

    Good morning and welcome to the South Live page where we will be providing you with all the latest news, sport, travel and weather from across the region.

    We will be bringing you stories from around Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Oxfordshire.

