South Live: Monday 10 June

An application to build a multi-storey car park at the John Radcliffe Hospital could be submitted within the next year, hospital bosses have confirmed.

It comes as nearly 3,000 people have backed a petition calling for one to be built to solve the ongoing parking problems. Patients sometimes have to queue for hours to get a space.

However Alex Hollingsworth, lead member for planning and sustainable transport at Oxford City Council, told BBC Radio Oxford "more would be needed to solve the problem in the long-term."

