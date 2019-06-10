South Live: Monday 10 June
Summary
- Updates from Monday 10 June
Refurbished SWR trains launch delayed
Class 442 trains, nicknamed "plastic pigs", were due to be brought back into service next week.Read more
John Radcliffe Hospital multi-storey car park plan
An application to build a multi-storey car park at the John Radcliffe Hospital could be submitted within the next year, hospital bosses have confirmed.
It comes as nearly 3,000 people have backed a petition calling for one to be built to solve the ongoing parking problems. Patients sometimes have to queue for hours to get a space.
However Alex Hollingsworth, lead member for planning and sustainable transport at Oxford City Council, told BBC Radio Oxford "more would be needed to solve the problem in the long-term."
Envelope update
Severe accident: A337 Hampshire both ways
A337 Hampshire both ways severe accident, from Western Avenue to Sea Road.
A337 Hampshire - A337 Christchurch Road in Walkford closed in both directions from the Western Avenue junction to the Sea Road junction, because of a serious accident and emergency vehicles at scene.
Fire damages Ascot-winning trainer's yard
The fire at Jamie Osborne's yard reduces a house to rubble but no humans or horses are injured.Read more
Hants in control after skittling Notts
Kyle Abbott takes 6-37 as Hampshire skittle Nottinghamshire for 162 on a dominant opening day at Welbeck.Read more
Weather: Rain moving in later
A dry and cloudy start before rain moves in from the south east spreading to most parts.
That rain could be heavy and prolonged in places. Highs of 15C.
Actors targeted in homophobic attack
The pair were appearing in Rotterdam, which tells the story of a young gay woman.Read more
You can get in touch by email, on our Hampshire, Dorset, Berkshire and Oxford Facebook pages or on Twitter@BBC_Hampshire, @BBCDorset, @BBCBerkshire and @BBCOxford.