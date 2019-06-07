South Live: Friday 7 June

A very wet start with persistent rain across the area.

Through the afternoon, some sunny spells will develop, but also a good scattering of heavy showers, some of which will turn thundery.

Heavy and locally thundery showers at first this evening.

Thereafter, the heaviest showers will clear to the northeast, leaving an increasingly windy and cloudy night, with patchy rain at times.

Temperature: Between 10 and 16°C (50 and 61°F).