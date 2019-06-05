Live
South Live: Wednesday 5 June
Summary
- Updates from Wednesday 5 June
Trump to join Queen for D-Day anniversary
The US president will be among 16 world leaders attending the commemorations in Portsmouth.Read more
Mordaunt: Today is 'last chance' to thank D-Day veterans
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt says it has been her privilege to meet D-Day veterans in her job as a Portsmouth MP.
Speaking to Radio 4's Today programme about today's commemorations, she says: "I think it is our chance - perhaps our last chance - to say thank you to these amazing individuals.
"The courage that they showed, the immense scale of that endeavour is breathtaking."
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe accident, from J6 for A355 Royal Windsor Way Slough to J5 for A4 London Road.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and queues on M4 eastbound from J6, A355 (Slough) to J5, A4 (Langley), because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, from J10 for A329 to J11 for A33 Basingstoke Road.
M4 Berkshire - M4 partially blocked, one lane closed and it's very slow westbound from J10 A329(M) Wokingham to J11, A33 (Reading), because of a break down.
Guide to D-Day fly-past
If you’re on the south coast for the D-Day fly-past at 12:45, this useful guide will help you identify the aircraft.
'Mission to eradicate' plastic in canals
Waterways could be plastic-free in a year if every visitor picked up one piece of litter, a charity says.Read more
Cricket World Cup comes to Hampshire
The Hampshire Bowl hosts the first of five matches at the Cricket World Cup today.
South Africa, who have lost both of their games so far, face India, who have yet to play.
There is live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app.
Play gets under way at 10:30 BST.
'Busy day' for travel firms
Travellers have been asked to allow extra time for journeys around Hampshire, because of the D-Day and other events.
Ferry firm Wightlink and Southampton Airport are among firms warning of possible delays.
On South Western Railway, free travel is available for veterans and members of the armed forces today and tomorrow on any services to Portsmouth
D-Day 75 event timings
08:00: The event area on Southsea Common opens to ticketed guests
09:00: Live coverage begins on BBC One
11:30: National commemorative event begins, attended by the Queen, President Trump and other world leaders
12:45: A Royal Navy frigate will fire a naval gun salute following by a flypast of 25 RAF aircraft, including the Red Arrows and Spitfire
16:00: The Red Arrows return for a display above Southsea Common
18:25: The Royal British Legion-chartered ship MV Boudicca sets sail from Portsmouth, taking 300 D-Day veterans to Normandy. The ship will be escorted by a naval flotilla
19:40: The RAF's Battle of Britain Memorial Flight display over Portsmouth
Good morning
Welcome to South Live on Wednesday 5 June.
We'll be reporting live from today's D-Day commemorations in Portsmouth.
We'll also bring you other breaking news and updates from across Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Oxfordshire.