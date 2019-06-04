Live
South Live: Tuesday 4 June
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 4 June
The moment Trump lands for UK state visit
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive in the UK for a three-day state visit.
Plans for new hotel and flats
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Plans have been unveiled for a new hotel and more than 100 flats in Southampton.
A nine-storey Travelodge and a 19-storey building providing 113 flats could be built in Southern Royal Crescent Road near Central Bridge.
The proposals comes after plans for a new hotel in High Street and one at the former Compass House site in Romsey Road were unveiled earlier this year.
Developers said the nearby block of flats could become one of the tallest buildings in the city as it would stand alone at a height of 67.4 metres.
Arrests after van set alight in Reading
Four men have been arrested after a van was set on fire in Reading.
Thames Valley Police said the men, aged 28, 47, 36 and 44 had been arrested on suspicion of arson.
They remain in police custody.
Officers said the van was set alight in Mill Road, Burghfield on Monday morning.
