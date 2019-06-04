South Live: Tuesday 4 June

Plans have been unveiled for a new hotel and more than 100 flats in Southampton.

A nine-storey Travelodge and a 19-storey building providing 113 flats could be built in Southern Royal Crescent Road near Central Bridge.

The proposals comes after plans for a new hotel in High Street and one at the former Compass House site in Romsey Road were unveiled earlier this year.

Developers said the nearby block of flats could become one of the tallest buildings in the city as it would stand alone at a height of 67.4 metres.